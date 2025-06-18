Iran’s centrifuge production sites hit by Israeli strikes, IAEA confirms

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has confirmed that two Iranian centrifuge production facilities, TESA Karaj workshop and Tehran Research Center, were hit in recent strikes.

“The IAEA has information that two centrifuge production facilities in Iran, the TESA Karaj workshop and the Tehran Research Center, were hit. Both sites were previously under IAEA monitoring and verification as part of the JCPOA,” IAEA wrote on X.

“At the Tehran site, one building was hit where advanced centrifuge rotors were manufactured and tested. At Karaj, two buildings were destroyed where different centrifuge components were manufactured,” IAEA added om X.

The Embassy of Iran in India on Wednesday shared a statement made by the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), where he said that they (IAEA) did not have any proof that Iran is going to make nuclear weapons.

In a post on X, the Embassy said, “Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, admits that Iran was not going to make a nuclear weapon. “What we reported was that we did not have any proof of a systematic effort (by Iran) to move toward a nuclear weapon.

“In the interview, Director General Grossi answering the question on nuclear weapons in Iran said, “What we informed and what we reported was that we did not have, as in coincidence with some of the sources you mentioned there, that we did not have any proof of a systematic effort to move into a nuclear weapon.”

According to a previous report by the Times of Israel citing Hebrew media, it was reported on Sunday that Israel discovered that Iranian scientists had conducted successful experiments in the design process of a nuclear weapon, bringing it weeks away from being able to produce a bomb.

Times of Israel reported that this “golden information” was presented by intelligence officials to the political leadership before the decision was made to carry out preemptive strikes on Friday, along with the concern that Israel didn’t know everything and that Tehran could be at an even more advanced stage in building a nuclear bomb than the available information showed, Army Radio reported, citing unnamed security officials.

Meanwhile, the US State Department on Tuesday (local time) reaffirmed the Trump administration’s stance on Iran’s nuclear programme, emphasising that “Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon,” amid escalating tensions between Iran and Israel. (ANI)