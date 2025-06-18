“FASTag-based Annual Pass Priced at Rs 3,000 Effective from Aug 15”: Nitin Gadkari 

Minister of Road Transport & Highways, Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday introduced hassle-free highway travel, a FASTag-based Annual Pass priced at ₹3,000, effective from 15th August 2025.

In a post on X , Nitin Gadkari wrote,”In a transformative step towards hassle-free highway travel, we are introducing a FASTag-based Annual Pass priced at ₹3,000, effective from 15th August 2025. Valid for one year from the date of activation or up to 200 trips—whichever comes first—this pass is designed exclusively for non-commercial private vehicles such as cars, jeeps, and vans.”

“The Annual Pass will enable seamless and cost-effective travel across National Highways throughout the country. A dedicated link for activation and renewal will soon be made available on the Rajmarg Yatra App as well as on the official websites of NHAI and MoRTH.” the post reads.

“This policy addresses long-standing concerns regarding toll plazas located within a 60 km range and simplifies toll payments through a single, affordable transaction. By reducing wait times, easing congestion, and minimizing disputes at toll plazas, the Annual Pass aims to deliver a faster and smoother travel experience for millions of private vehicle owners” He added.