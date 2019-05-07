Drug peddler arrested in Srinagar

May 07, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Police in its recent action against drug dealings in Srinagar city has arrested a drug peddler at a checkpoint and seized contraband substance and cash Rs 5,500 from his possession.

One person identified as Mudasir Wani son of Ghulam Mohi-ud-din Wani resident of Mulfaq Harwan arrested for the drug supply offenses have been taken to Police Station Lal Bazar where he remains in custody.

The Police spokesperson said the officers at the checkpoint have seized 130 grams of charas and cash ₹ 15,500 was recovered from his possession.

Case FIR No 18/2019 under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Lal Bazar and investigation has been taken up.

Community members are requested to come forward with any information regarding drug peddlers in their neighborhood. Persons found indulging in drug peddling will be dealt as per law.

Our consistent actions against drug peddlers should reassure the community members that we are making efforts to keep our society free from the scourge of drug menace.