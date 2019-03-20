Drug peddler arrested

March 20, 2019 |

Police is taking proactive steps against the peddling of drugs in Srinagar.

An individual was arrested by the police at a checkpoint for drug supply offences. He has been taken to the local police station for further investigation and remains in custody. A case under relevant sections stands registered in the matter.

Officers in presence of SDPO M. R. Gunj at the checkpoint have seized 57 bottles of codeine phosphate from the accused person identified as Jan Mohammad Wagay son of Ghulam Rasool Wagay resident of Kral Mohalla Zainkote.

Police has resolved to deal robustly with those seeking to peddle drugs in our society. Our consistent action against such anti-social elements should encourage the locals to come forward with any information pertaining to drug peddling in their neighborhood. We reassure the community members that our efforts to end the menace of drug addiction shall continue.