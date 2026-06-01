Dr. Mir Shahnawaz Receives Top Honour from CM Omar Abdullah for Excellence in Dermatology and Hair Restoration

In a proud moment for the medical fraternity of Jammu & Kashmir, Dr. Mir Shahnawaz was conferred with the distinguished “Best Dermatologist & Hair Transplant Surgeon” award by the Hon’ble Chief Minister Omar Abdullah during a prestigious function held in Srinagar.



The award was conferred at an elegant ceremony hosted at Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) on June 1, 2026, bringing together leading figures from governance, healthcare, and academia in a celebration of excellence and innovation.



The recognition comes as a testament to Dr. Shahnawaz’s exceptional contribution towards advancing dermatology, aesthetic medicine, and hair transplantation in the region. As the Founder and Director of Dermis Skin Laser & Hair Transplant Clinic, he has consistently introduced world-class technologies and treatment protocols that have transformed patient care standards in Jammu & Kashmir.



Over the years, Dr. Shahnawaz has established himself as a trusted authority in the management of skin diseases, cosmetic dermatology, laser treatments, and hair restoration procedures. His clinic has become a destination centre for patients seeking advanced and scientifically driven solutions, attracting individuals from across the Union Territory and neighbouring states.



During the ceremony, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah congratulated Dr. Shahnawaz on his remarkable achievement and appreciated his efforts in bringing international standards of dermatological and aesthetic care to the region.



Medical experts present at the event noted that Dr. Shahnawaz’s work has significantly contributed to making advanced skin and hair care services more accessible to the people of Jammu & Kashmir. His emphasis on innovation, patient safety, and evidence-based medicine has set new benchmarks for the specialty.



Receiving the award, Dr. Shahnawaz expressed heartfelt gratitude and reaffirmed his commitment to continuing his mission of delivering world-class dermatological and hair transplant services. He stated that the recognition would further inspire him to strive for excellence and innovation in patient care.

The award marks yet another milestone in the distinguished career of Dr. Mir Shahnawaz and reinforces his position as one of the most respected dermatologists and hair transplant surgeons in the region.