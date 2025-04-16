Uncategorized

Weather in Kashmir: Latest Forecast, Seasonal Updates & Travel Tips

Rising Kashmir provides accurate and timely Kashmir weather updates to help you stay prepared. Whether you’re planning a visit or staying informed about local conditions, this guide covers Srinagar weather today, snowfall alerts, seasonal forecasts, and travel safety tips.

☁️ Kashmir Weather Today

As of today, the Kashmir Valley is experiencing partly cloudy skies with mild temperatures. Snowfall is possible in upper regions like Gulmarg. Read more

  • Srinagar: 18°C high, 8°C low, light breeze
  • Gulmarg: 9°C high, chance of snow by evening
  • Pahalgam: Clear with chilly winds

🌦 Seasonal Weather Patterns in Kashmir

Understanding the changing climate in Kashmir helps plan trips or agricultural activities:

  • Spring (March–May): Blooming flowers and pleasant temperatures
  • Summer (June–Aug): Ideal for trekking and sightseeing
  • Autumn (Sept–Nov): Crisp air, golden chinar trees
  • Winter (Dec–Feb): Heavy snowfall in Gulmarg, road closures possible

🧳 Weather-Based Travel Tips for Kashmir

If you’re planning a visit, consider the following:

  • Pack smart: Layered clothing in spring and full winter gear in December–January
  • Monitor forecasts: Sudden snowfall can block roads like Srinagar-Leh and Mughal Road
  • Flight alerts: Fog or snowfall can delay flights at Srinagar International Airport

📡 Why Trust Rising Kashmir for Weather Reports?

We use data from trusted sources including the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and our in-house weather desk. We cover:

  • Hourly and weekly weather forecasts
  • Live radar and satellite images
  • Snow and rain alerts
  • Updates on roads, airports, and schools due to weather changes

Stay informed and safe. For daily weather updates in Kashmir, follow us on Instagram.

 

