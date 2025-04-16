Weather in Kashmir: Latest Forecast, Seasonal Updates & Travel Tips

☁️ Kashmir Weather Today

Rising Kashmir provides accurate and timelyto help you stay prepared. Whether you’re planning a visit or staying informed about local conditions, this guide covers Srinagar weather today , snowfall alerts, seasonal forecasts, and travel safety tips.

As of today, the Kashmir Valley is experiencing partly cloudy skies with mild temperatures. Snowfall is possible in upper regions like Gulmarg. Read more

Srinagar: 18°C high, 8°C low, light breeze

18°C high, 8°C low, light breeze Gulmarg: 9°C high, chance of snow by evening

9°C high, chance of snow by evening Pahalgam: Clear with chilly winds

🌦 Seasonal Weather Patterns in Kashmir

Understanding the changing climate in Kashmir helps plan trips or agricultural activities:

Spring (March–May): Blooming flowers and pleasant temperatures

Blooming flowers and pleasant temperatures Summer (June–Aug): Ideal for trekking and sightseeing

Ideal for trekking and sightseeing Autumn (Sept–Nov): Crisp air, golden chinar trees

Crisp air, golden chinar trees Winter (Dec–Feb): Heavy snowfall in Gulmarg, road closures possible

🧳 Weather-Based Travel Tips for Kashmir

If you’re planning a visit, consider the following:

Pack smart: Layered clothing in spring and full winter gear in December–January

Layered clothing in spring and full winter gear in December–January Monitor forecasts: Sudden snowfall can block roads like Srinagar-Leh and Mughal Road

Sudden snowfall can block roads like Srinagar-Leh and Mughal Road Flight alerts: Fog or snowfall can delay flights at Srinagar International Airport

📡 Why Trust Rising Kashmir for Weather Reports?

We use data from trusted sources including the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and our in-house weather desk. We cover:

Hourly and weekly weather forecasts

Live radar and satellite images

Snow and rain alerts

Updates on roads, airports, and schools due to weather changes

🔍 Related Topics You Might Like

Stay informed and safe. For daily weather updates in Kashmir, follow us on Instagram.