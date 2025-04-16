Weather in Kashmir: Latest Forecast, Seasonal Updates & Travel Tips

Contents
☁️ Kashmir Weather Today
As of today, the Kashmir Valley is experiencing partly cloudy skies with mild temperatures. Snowfall is possible in upper regions like Gulmarg. Read more
- Srinagar: 18°C high, 8°C low, light breeze
- Gulmarg: 9°C high, chance of snow by evening
- Pahalgam: Clear with chilly winds
🌦 Seasonal Weather Patterns in Kashmir
Understanding the changing climate in Kashmir helps plan trips or agricultural activities:
- Spring (March–May): Blooming flowers and pleasant temperatures
- Summer (June–Aug): Ideal for trekking and sightseeing
- Autumn (Sept–Nov): Crisp air, golden chinar trees
- Winter (Dec–Feb): Heavy snowfall in Gulmarg, road closures possible
🧳 Weather-Based Travel Tips for Kashmir
If you’re planning a visit, consider the following:
- Pack smart: Layered clothing in spring and full winter gear in December–January
- Monitor forecasts: Sudden snowfall can block roads like Srinagar-Leh and Mughal Road
- Flight alerts: Fog or snowfall can delay flights at Srinagar International Airport
📡 Why Trust Rising Kashmir for Weather Reports?
We use data from trusted sources including the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and our in-house weather desk. We cover:
- Hourly and weekly weather forecasts
- Live radar and satellite images
- Snow and rain alerts
- Updates on roads, airports, and schools due to weather changes
