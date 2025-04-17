“J&K to Experience Light Rain, thunder at Isolated Places this evening” : MeT

Srinagar, April 17 : The Meteorological Centre Srinagar has issued a weather advisory for Jammu and Kashmir, forecasting a significant change in weather conditions in the Kashmir Valley.

Today, the region is expected to experience generally cloudy skies towards evening with light rain and thunderstorms at isolated places, as per the latest Kashmir weather update.

However, the major impact is expected from April 18–20, when Jammu and Kashmir will witness generally cloudy skies with light to moderate rain and snowfall in higher reaches at most places. This marks a significant shift in the Kashmir weather forecast this week.

There’s a possibility of moderate to heavy rain at isolated to scattered places during April 18–19, accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds, which could affect outdoor activities and road conditions. The Meteorological Centre Srinagar has urged people to stay alert.

The Met Centre advises all concerned to plan accordingly and follow administration and traffic advisories, especially in weather-sensitive regions. Farmers in Kashmir are recommended to suspend all farm operations during April 18–20 due to the expected adverse weather conditions in Kashmir.

There’s also a possibility of heavy rain and moderate snow over higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir, particularly on April 19, raising concerns over landslides, mudslides, and shooting stones at vulnerable spots—especially in areas like Gulmarg, Sonamarg, and along the Srinagar-Leh Highway.

Residents and visitors are advised to remain inside and take shelter in safe places during thunderstorms and lightning to avoid any weather-related hazards.

After April 20, the Jammu and Kashmir weather is expected to dry up, with generally cloudy skies on April 21 bringing the possibility of light rain or thunderstorms at scattered places. From April 22–28, the forecast suggests dry weather conditions across Jammu and Kashmir, offering relief from the ongoing spell of wet weather.