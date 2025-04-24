‘Uncle, Save Me’: The Cry That Moved a Valley  Heroic Sajad Ahmad Responds with Courage

Pahalgam, April 24: In a deeply moving tale of bravery and humanity, Sajad Ahmad from Pahalgam emerged as a true hero when disaster struck the serene Baisaran Valley, a popular tourist destination in South Kashmir.

As panic spread among tourists following a tragic incident, Sajad and several locals rushed to the spot to help the injured many risking their own lives in the process.

Sajad, who is known among locals for his helpful nature, was seen carrying injured tourists on his shoulders through the difficult terrain, ensuring they reached the hospital safely. “I saw a child crying, calling me ‘uncle, uncle, save me.’ I couldn’t leave him.

I picked him up and carried him on my shoulders all the way to the hospital. On the way, I gave him water and told him not to be afraid,” said Sajad, his voice trembling with emotion.

According to Sajad, the call for help came to the President of the Pune Association, who immediately mobilized people for rescue. “The valley was full of fear and confusion. But we only had one thought to save lives. Horsemen and locals alike helped without hesitation. Many, like me, carried the injured on our shoulders or by horse,” he said.

Among the rescuers was Adil, a young man who tragically lost his life during the rescue efforts. “Yes, Adil lost his life. So did a poor horseman. This is a murder of humanity. This should never happen again,” Sajad said with pain.

Despite the tragedy, Sajad sent a heartfelt message to tourists. “Don’t be afraid to visit Kashmir. You are our guests. We are here to protect you, to stand with you. Please come. We welcome you with open hearts.”

In a moment of darkness, Sajad and others lit a candle of hope, reminding the world of Kashmir’s warmth and its people’s courage.