Tourists rescued, local missing after Glacier collapse in Sonamarg

A sudden glacier collapse at Thajwas Glacier in Sonamarg has led to a dramatic rescue operation today. While tourists were enjoying the scenic beauty of the glacier, a section unexpectedly broke off, causing two tourists and a local guide to fall into the crevasse.

Quick response by the locals and the Sonamarg Police, Tourist Police ensured the swift rescue of the two tourists, who were found to be safe and unharmed. However, the local guide remains missing, prompting an ongoing search and rescue operation.

Authorities have mobilized additional resources to aid in the search for the missing individual, and updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

Further details will be communicated as the search operation progresses.