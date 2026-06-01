Top IITs & Engineering Colleges Accepting JEE Advanced 2026 Scores

The JEE Advanced exam is one of the toughest and most famous tests in India for students who want to become engineers. Every year, over 10-12 lakh students first appear in JEE Main, and then the top 2.5 lakh of them qualify to write JEE Advanced. Only a small portion of these students finally make it into the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), which are the dream colleges for many young engineers.
In JEE Advanced 2025, around 1.8 lakh students appeared for the exam, and about 54,000 qualified for the next step. But even after qualifying, there are only about 17,700 BTech seats available across all IITs, which makes the competition very tough.
Among the 23 IITs, some like IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, and IIT Madras remain the most popular choices for top rank holders. Every year, these institutes attract many of the best-performing students because of their strong academics, research opportunities, and excellent placements.
In this article, we’ll look at the top IITs and other great engineeringColleges with JEE Advanced scores that candidates can aim for, so they can plan their preparation and career path with more clarity.
IITs Accepting JEE Advanced 2026 Scores
The table below gives a clear idea of all IITs in India, the approximate minimum JEE Advanced cutoff rank required to get admission, and the main courses offered by each institute. The cutoff ranks mentioned are expected and based on past JoSAA trends. Actual cutoffs for JEE Advanced 2026 may vary depending on exam difficulty, seat availability, and student preferences.
|IIT Name
|Location
|Minimum Cutoff Rank
|Major Courses Offered
|IIT Bombay
|Maharashtra
|60-70
|CSE, Electrical, Mechanical, Civil, Aerospace, Chemical
|IIT Delhi
|Delhi
|100-120
|CSE, Electrical, Mechanical, Civil, Engineering Physics
|IIT Madras
|Tamil Nadu
|150-170
|CSE, Electrical, Mechanical, Civil, Ocean Engineering
|IIT Kanpur
|Uttar Pradesh
|250-300
|CSE, Electrical, Mechanical, Civil, Aerospace
|IIT Kharagpur
|West Bengal
|400-450
|CSE, Electrical, Mechanical, Civil, Architecture
|IIT Roorkee
|Uttarakhand
|500-550
|CSE, Electrical, Mechanical, Civil, Chemical
|IIT Guwahati
|Assam
|650-700
|CSE, Electronics, Mechanical, Civil, Chemical
|IIT Hyderabad
|Telangana
|900-1000
|CSE, AI, Electrical, Mechanical, Engineering Science
|IIT Indore
|Madhya Pradesh
|1100-1300
|CSE, Electrical, Mechanical, Civil
|IIT Gandhinagar
|Gujarat
|1500-1700
|CSE, Electrical, Mechanical, Civil
|IIT Bhubaneswar
|Odisha
|2500-3000
|CSE, Electrical, Mechanical, Civil
|IIT Ropar
|Punjab
|3000-3500
|CSE, Electrical, Mechanical, Civil
|IIT Patna
|Bihar
|3500-4000
|CSE, Electrical, Mechanical, Civil
|IIT Mandi
|Himachal Pradesh
|4000-4500
|CSE, Electrical, Mechanical, Civil
|IIT Jodhpur
|Rajasthan
|4500-5000
|CSE, AI, Electrical, Mechanical
|IIT Tirupati
|Andhra Pradesh
|6000-6500
|CSE, Electrical, Mechanical, Civil
|IIT Palakkad
|Kerala
|6500-7000
|CSE, Electrical, Mechanical, Civil
|IIT Dharwad
|Karnataka
|7000-7500
|CSE, Electrical, Mechanical
|IIT Bhilai
|Chhattisgarh
|7500-8000
|CSE, Electrical, Mechanical
|IIT Goa
|Goa
|8000-8500
|CSE, Electrical, Mechanical
|IIT Jammu
|Jammu & Kashmir
|8500-9000
|CSE, Electrical, Mechanical
|IIT Dhanbad (ISM)
|Jharkhand
|1200-1500
|Mining, CSE, Electrical, Mechanical, Petroleum
Government Engineering Colleges Accepting JEE Advanced 2026 Scores
Apart from the IITs, a few top government-funded engineering Colleges with JEE Advanced score that students can join. Colleges like IISc and RGIPT are highly competitive, while IISERs are ideal for students interested in science and academic research. These institutes provide a good alternative to IITs and offer excellent learning and career growth opportunities.
|College Name
|Minimum Cutoff Rank
|Major Courses Offered
|IISc Bengaluru
|250-350
|BSc (Research), Mathematics, Physics, Computing
|IISER Pune
|3000-3500
|BS-MS (Science), Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry
|IISER Kolkata
|3500-4000
|BS-MS (Science), Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry
|IISER Mohali
|4000-4500
|BS-MS (Science), Mathematics, Physics, Biology
|IISER Bhopal
|4500-5000
|BS-MS, Engineering Sciences
|IISER Thiruvananthapuram
|5000-5500
|BS-MS (Science), Physics, Mathematics
|Indian Institute of Science Education & Research Tirupati
|6000-6500
|BS-MS (Science), Mathematics, Physics
|Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Petroleum Technology (RGIPT)
|2500-3000
|Petroleum, Chemical, Mechanical Engineering
|Indian Institute of Petroleum & Energy (IIPE)
|5000-5500
|Petroleum, Chemical, Mechanical Engineering
|Indian Institute of Science Education & Research Berhampur
|6500-7000
|BS-MS (Science), Physics, Chemistry
|Indian Institute of Science Education & Research Nagaland
|7000-7500
|BS-MS (Science), Mathematics, Biology
Private Engineering Colleges Accepting JEE Advanced 2026 Scores
While JEE Advanced is mainly meant for IIT admissions, a few private engineering universities also consider JEE Advanced ranks or scores for admission to selected programs. The Exam Cutoff ranks are usually higher than IITs, making them suitable options for qualified students looking beyond government institutes.
|College Name
|Minimum Cutoff Rank
|Major Courses Offered
|Shiv Nadar University
|3000-5000
|CSE, Electrical, Mechanical, Chemical, Civil
|Shiv Nadar University
|4000-6000
|CSE, AI & DS, Electrical, Mechanical
|UPES Dehradun
|6000-9000
|CSE, AI, Data Science, Mechanical, Petroleum
|Plaksha University
|5000-8000
|Computer Science, Robotics, Data Science
|Ahmedabad University
|7000-10000
|CSE, ICT, Mechanical Engineering
|Ashoka University (Tech Programs)
|8000-12000
|Computer Science, Interdisciplinary Sciences
|NMIMS Mukesh Patel School of Technology
|9000-13000
|CSE, AI, Mechanical, Electronics
|KREA University
|10000-14000
|Computer Science, Engineering Sciences
|SRM University (Selected Programs)
|12000-15000
|CSE, AI, Robotics, Electronics
|VIT (Selected Merit-Based Intake)
|13000-16000
|CSE, AI, Data Science, Mechanical
Final Words
JEE Advanced 2026 is more than just an entrance exam. It is a gateway to some of the best engineering colleges in India. From the well-known IITs to top government institutes and selected private universities, a good rank can open many strong options for students. Each college offers something different, whether it is strong academics, research exposure, or industry-focused learning.
While top IITs remain the first choice for many students, newer IITs, government institutes, and private universities also provide quality education and good career choices. What matters most is choosing a college and course that match a student’s interest, rank, and future goals. With the right choice and steady effort, JEE Advanced 2026 can be the starting point of a successful and fulfilling engineering journey.