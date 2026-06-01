Top IITs & Engineering Colleges Accepting JEE Advanced 2026 Scores

The JEE Advanced exam is one of the toughest and most famous tests in India for students who want to become engineers. Every year, over 10-12 lakh students first appear in JEE Main, and then the top 2.5 lakh of them qualify to write JEE Advanced. Only a small portion of these students finally make it into the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), which are the dream colleges for many young engineers.

In JEE Advanced 2025, around 1.8 lakh students appeared for the exam, and about 54,000 qualified for the next step. But even after qualifying, there are only about 17,700 BTech seats available across all IITs, which makes the competition very tough.

Among the 23 IITs, some like IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, and IIT Madras remain the most popular choices for top rank holders. Every year, these institutes attract many of the best-performing students because of their strong academics, research opportunities, and excellent placements.

In this article, we’ll look at the top IITs and other great engineeringColleges with JEE Advanced scores that candidates can aim for, so they can plan their preparation and career path with more clarity.

IITs Accepting JEE Advanced 2026 Scores

The table below gives a clear idea of all IITs in India, the approximate minimum JEE Advanced cutoff rank required to get admission, and the main courses offered by each institute. The cutoff ranks mentioned are expected and based on past JoSAA trends. Actual cutoffs for JEE Advanced 2026 may vary depending on exam difficulty, seat availability, and student preferences.

IIT Name Location Minimum Cutoff Rank Major Courses Offered IIT Bombay Maharashtra 60-70 CSE, Electrical, Mechanical, Civil, Aerospace, Chemical IIT Delhi Delhi 100-120 CSE, Electrical, Mechanical, Civil, Engineering Physics IIT Madras Tamil Nadu 150-170 CSE, Electrical, Mechanical, Civil, Ocean Engineering IIT Kanpur Uttar Pradesh 250-300 CSE, Electrical, Mechanical, Civil, Aerospace IIT Kharagpur West Bengal 400-450 CSE, Electrical, Mechanical, Civil, Architecture IIT Roorkee Uttarakhand 500-550 CSE, Electrical, Mechanical, Civil, Chemical IIT Guwahati Assam 650-700 CSE, Electronics, Mechanical, Civil, Chemical IIT Hyderabad Telangana 900-1000 CSE, AI, Electrical, Mechanical, Engineering Science IIT Indore Madhya Pradesh 1100-1300 CSE, Electrical, Mechanical, Civil IIT Gandhinagar Gujarat 1500-1700 CSE, Electrical, Mechanical, Civil IIT Bhubaneswar Odisha 2500-3000 CSE, Electrical, Mechanical, Civil IIT Ropar Punjab 3000-3500 CSE, Electrical, Mechanical, Civil IIT Patna Bihar 3500-4000 CSE, Electrical, Mechanical, Civil IIT Mandi Himachal Pradesh 4000-4500 CSE, Electrical, Mechanical, Civil IIT Jodhpur Rajasthan 4500-5000 CSE, AI, Electrical, Mechanical IIT Tirupati Andhra Pradesh 6000-6500 CSE, Electrical, Mechanical, Civil IIT Palakkad Kerala 6500-7000 CSE, Electrical, Mechanical, Civil IIT Dharwad Karnataka 7000-7500 CSE, Electrical, Mechanical IIT Bhilai Chhattisgarh 7500-8000 CSE, Electrical, Mechanical IIT Goa Goa 8000-8500 CSE, Electrical, Mechanical IIT Jammu Jammu & Kashmir 8500-9000 CSE, Electrical, Mechanical IIT Dhanbad (ISM) Jharkhand 1200-1500 Mining, CSE, Electrical, Mechanical, Petroleum

Government Engineering Colleges Accepting JEE Advanced 2026 Scores

Apart from the IITs, a few top government-funded engineering Colleges with JEE Advanced score that students can join. Colleges like IISc and RGIPT are highly competitive, while IISERs are ideal for students interested in science and academic research. These institutes provide a good alternative to IITs and offer excellent learning and career growth opportunities.

College Name Minimum Cutoff Rank Major Courses Offered IISc Bengaluru 250-350 BSc (Research), Mathematics, Physics, Computing IISER Pune 3000-3500 BS-MS (Science), Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry IISER Kolkata 3500-4000 BS-MS (Science), Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry IISER Mohali 4000-4500 BS-MS (Science), Mathematics, Physics, Biology IISER Bhopal 4500-5000 BS-MS, Engineering Sciences IISER Thiruvananthapuram 5000-5500 BS-MS (Science), Physics, Mathematics Indian Institute of Science Education & Research Tirupati 6000-6500 BS-MS (Science), Mathematics, Physics Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Petroleum Technology (RGIPT) 2500-3000 Petroleum, Chemical, Mechanical Engineering Indian Institute of Petroleum & Energy (IIPE) 5000-5500 Petroleum, Chemical, Mechanical Engineering Indian Institute of Science Education & Research Berhampur 6500-7000 BS-MS (Science), Physics, Chemistry Indian Institute of Science Education & Research Nagaland 7000-7500 BS-MS (Science), Mathematics, Biology

Private Engineering Colleges Accepting JEE Advanced 2026 Scores

While JEE Advanced is mainly meant for IIT admissions, a few private engineering universities also consider JEE Advanced ranks or scores for admission to selected programs. The Exam Cutoff ranks are usually higher than IITs, making them suitable options for qualified students looking beyond government institutes.

College Name Minimum Cutoff Rank Major Courses Offered Shiv Nadar University 3000-5000 CSE, Electrical, Mechanical, Chemical, Civil Shiv Nadar University 4000-6000 CSE, AI & DS, Electrical, Mechanical UPES Dehradun 6000-9000 CSE, AI, Data Science, Mechanical, Petroleum Plaksha University 5000-8000 Computer Science, Robotics, Data Science Ahmedabad University 7000-10000 CSE, ICT, Mechanical Engineering Ashoka University (Tech Programs) 8000-12000 Computer Science, Interdisciplinary Sciences NMIMS Mukesh Patel School of Technology 9000-13000 CSE, AI, Mechanical, Electronics KREA University 10000-14000 Computer Science, Engineering Sciences SRM University (Selected Programs) 12000-15000 CSE, AI, Robotics, Electronics VIT (Selected Merit-Based Intake) 13000-16000 CSE, AI, Data Science, Mechanical

Final Words

JEE Advanced 2026 is more than just an entrance exam. It is a gateway to some of the best engineering colleges in India. From the well-known IITs to top government institutes and selected private universities, a good rank can open many strong options for students. Each college offers something different, whether it is strong academics, research exposure, or industry-focused learning.

While top IITs remain the first choice for many students, newer IITs, government institutes, and private universities also provide quality education and good career choices. What matters most is choosing a college and course that match a student’s interest, rank, and future goals. With the right choice and steady effort, JEE Advanced 2026 can be the starting point of a successful and fulfilling engineering journey.