Breaking

Top IITs & Engineering Colleges Accepting JEE Advanced 2026 Scores

ByRK NEWS

Jun 1, 2026

The JEE Advanced exam is one of the toughest and most famous tests in India for students who want to become engineers. Every year, over 10-12 lakh students first appear in JEE Main, and then the top 2.5 lakh of them qualify to write JEE Advanced. Only a small portion of these students finally make it into the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), which are the dream colleges for many young engineers.

In JEE Advanced 2025, around 1.8 lakh students appeared for the exam, and about 54,000 qualified for the next step. But even after qualifying, there are only about 17,700 BTech seats available across all IITs, which makes the competition very tough.

Among the 23 IITs, some like IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, and IIT Madras remain the most popular choices for top rank holders. Every year, these institutes attract many of the best-performing students because of their strong academics, research opportunities, and excellent placements.

In this article, we’ll look at the top IITs and other great engineeringColleges with JEE Advanced scores that candidates can aim for, so they can plan their preparation and career path with more clarity.

IITs Accepting JEE Advanced 2026 Scores

The table below gives a clear idea of all IITs in India, the approximate minimum JEE Advanced cutoff rank required to get admission, and the main courses offered by each institute. The cutoff ranks mentioned are expected and based on past JoSAA trends. Actual cutoffs for JEE Advanced 2026 may vary depending on exam difficulty, seat availability, and student preferences.

IIT NameLocationMinimum Cutoff RankMajor Courses Offered
IIT BombayMaharashtra60-70CSE, Electrical, Mechanical, Civil, Aerospace, Chemical
IIT DelhiDelhi100-120CSE, Electrical, Mechanical, Civil, Engineering Physics
IIT MadrasTamil Nadu150-170CSE, Electrical, Mechanical, Civil, Ocean Engineering
IIT KanpurUttar Pradesh250-300CSE, Electrical, Mechanical, Civil, Aerospace
IIT KharagpurWest Bengal400-450CSE, Electrical, Mechanical, Civil, Architecture
IIT RoorkeeUttarakhand500-550CSE, Electrical, Mechanical, Civil, Chemical
IIT GuwahatiAssam650-700CSE, Electronics, Mechanical, Civil, Chemical
IIT HyderabadTelangana900-1000CSE, AI, Electrical, Mechanical, Engineering Science
IIT IndoreMadhya Pradesh1100-1300CSE, Electrical, Mechanical, Civil
IIT GandhinagarGujarat1500-1700CSE, Electrical, Mechanical, Civil
IIT BhubaneswarOdisha2500-3000CSE, Electrical, Mechanical, Civil
IIT RoparPunjab3000-3500CSE, Electrical, Mechanical, Civil
IIT PatnaBihar3500-4000CSE, Electrical, Mechanical, Civil
IIT MandiHimachal Pradesh4000-4500CSE, Electrical, Mechanical, Civil
IIT JodhpurRajasthan4500-5000CSE, AI, Electrical, Mechanical
IIT TirupatiAndhra Pradesh6000-6500CSE, Electrical, Mechanical, Civil
IIT PalakkadKerala6500-7000CSE, Electrical, Mechanical, Civil
IIT DharwadKarnataka7000-7500CSE, Electrical, Mechanical
IIT BhilaiChhattisgarh7500-8000CSE, Electrical, Mechanical
IIT GoaGoa8000-8500CSE, Electrical, Mechanical
IIT JammuJammu & Kashmir8500-9000CSE, Electrical, Mechanical
IIT Dhanbad (ISM)Jharkhand1200-1500Mining, CSE, Electrical, Mechanical, Petroleum

Government Engineering Colleges Accepting JEE Advanced 2026 Scores

Apart from the IITs, a few top government-funded engineering Colleges with JEE Advanced score that students can join. Colleges like IISc and RGIPT are highly competitive, while IISERs are ideal for students interested in science and academic research. These institutes provide a good alternative to IITs and offer excellent learning and career growth opportunities.

College NameMinimum Cutoff RankMajor Courses Offered
IISc Bengaluru250-350BSc (Research), Mathematics, Physics, Computing
IISER Pune3000-3500BS-MS (Science), Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry
IISER Kolkata3500-4000BS-MS (Science), Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry
IISER Mohali4000-4500BS-MS (Science), Mathematics, Physics, Biology
IISER Bhopal4500-5000BS-MS, Engineering Sciences
IISER Thiruvananthapuram5000-5500BS-MS (Science), Physics, Mathematics
Indian Institute of Science Education & Research Tirupati6000-6500BS-MS (Science), Mathematics, Physics
Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Petroleum Technology (RGIPT)2500-3000Petroleum, Chemical, Mechanical Engineering
Indian Institute of Petroleum & Energy (IIPE)5000-5500Petroleum, Chemical, Mechanical Engineering
Indian Institute of Science Education & Research Berhampur6500-7000BS-MS (Science), Physics, Chemistry
Indian Institute of Science Education & Research Nagaland7000-7500BS-MS (Science), Mathematics, Biology

Private Engineering Colleges Accepting JEE Advanced 2026 Scores

While JEE Advanced is mainly meant for IIT admissions, a few private engineering universities also consider JEE Advanced ranks or scores for admission to selected programs. The Exam Cutoff ranks are usually higher than IITs, making them suitable options for qualified students looking beyond government institutes.

College NameMinimum Cutoff RankMajor Courses Offered
Shiv Nadar University3000-5000CSE, Electrical, Mechanical, Chemical, Civil
Shiv Nadar University4000-6000CSE, AI & DS, Electrical, Mechanical
UPES Dehradun6000-9000CSE, AI, Data Science, Mechanical, Petroleum
Plaksha University5000-8000Computer Science, Robotics, Data Science
Ahmedabad University7000-10000CSE, ICT, Mechanical Engineering
Ashoka University (Tech Programs)8000-12000Computer Science, Interdisciplinary Sciences
NMIMS Mukesh Patel School of Technology9000-13000CSE, AI, Mechanical, Electronics
KREA University10000-14000Computer Science, Engineering Sciences
SRM University (Selected Programs)12000-15000CSE, AI, Robotics, Electronics
VIT (Selected Merit-Based Intake)13000-16000CSE, AI, Data Science, Mechanical

Final Words

JEE Advanced 2026 is more than just an entrance exam. It is a gateway to some of the best engineering colleges in India. From the well-known IITs to top government institutes and selected private universities, a good rank can open many strong options for students. Each college offers something different, whether it is strong academics, research exposure, or industry-focused learning.

While top IITs remain the first choice for many students, newer IITs, government institutes, and private universities also provide quality education and good career choices. What matters most is choosing a college and course that match a student’s interest, rank, and future goals. With the right choice and steady effort, JEE Advanced 2026 can be the starting point of a successful and fulfilling engineering journey.

By RK NEWS

Related Post

Breaking

IG Kashmir VK Birdi set to proceed on central deputation

Jun 1, 2026 RK NEWS
Breaking

JEE Advanced 2026 Results: Shubham Kumar secures AIR 1, Arohi Deshpande tops among women candidates

Jun 1, 2026 RK NEWS
Breaking

CM Omar Writes to Civil Aviation Minister, Seeks Timely Delivery of Haj Pilgrims’ Baggage

Jun 1, 2026 RK NEWS

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You missed

Breaking

IG Kashmir VK Birdi set to proceed on central deputation

June 1, 2026 RK NEWS
Breaking

JEE Advanced 2026 Results: Shubham Kumar secures AIR 1, Arohi Deshpande tops among women candidates

June 1, 2026 RK NEWS
Breaking

CM Omar Writes to Civil Aviation Minister, Seeks Timely Delivery of Haj Pilgrims’ Baggage

June 1, 2026 RK NEWS
Breaking

‘I Stand Before You as a Member of Your Family’: LG Sinha Gives Emotional Push to Anti-Drug Campaign in J&K

June 1, 2026 RK NEWS