EOW Files Chargesheet Against Three Accused in Khushipora Land Fraud Case

Srinagar, June 01: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) Kashmir of Crime Branch J&K has filed a chargesheet before the Hon’ble Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Srinagar in FIR No. 03/2024 under Sections 420, 468, 167 and 120-B RPC against three accused persons for their alleged involvement in a land fraud case.

The case pertains to the alleged fraudulent sale of the same parcel of land situated at Khushipora, HMT Srinagar to multiple purchasers through separate registered sale deeds.Investigation revealed that accused Mehraj-ud-Din Khanday S/o Ghulam Ahmad Khanday and Shabir Ahmad Khanday S/o Ghulam Ahmad Khanday, both residents of Khushipora Abanshah, Srinagar, in connivance with the then Patwari (now deceased), fraudulently executed multiple sale deeds for the same parcel of land situated at Khushipora, HMT Srinagar.

The accused used fabricated and manipulated revenue records to deceive purchasers and secure unlawful gains. Upon completion of investigation, the chargesheet was presented before the court for judicial determination.

The general public is advised to remain vigilant against economic fraudsters and report any such incidents directly to SSP EOW Srinagar (Crime Branch J&K), Abdul Waheed Shah.

Victims of economic fraud may also submit complaints through the official email: sspeow-kmr@jkpolice.gov.in