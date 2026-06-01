Shubham Kumar Tops JEE Advanced 2026; Kabeer Chhillar, Jatin Chahar Secure AIR 2 and 3

Kota, June 1: Students of Allen Career Institute secured the top three ranks in JEE Advanced 2026, with Shubham Kumar securing All India Rank (AIR) 1, followed by Kabeer Chhillar at AIR 2 and Jatin Kumar Chahar at AIR 3.

Shubham Kumar, an Allen classroom student from Gaya, Bihar, secured AIR 1 by scoring 330 out of 360 marks. He had earlier secured 100 percentile in JEE Main and AIR 6. His father, Shivkumar, runs a hardware business, while his mother, Kanchan Devi, is a homemaker. Shubham attributed his success to the support of his family and the guidance of his teachers. He said he spent six to eight hours daily on self-study, revised classroom lessons regularly and worked consistently on improving his weak areas. “Every challenge is a motivation for me,” he said. Shubham plans to pursue B.Tech in Computer Science from IIT Bombay.

Kabeer Chhillar, an Allen classroom student from Gurugram in Delhi-NCR, secured AIR 2 in JEE Advanced 2026. He had earlier secured AIR 1 in JEE Main with a perfect score of 300 out of 300. His father, Mohit Chhillar, is an IITian working in a private company, while his mother, Priyanka Chhillar, is a private school teacher. Kabeer said regular mock tests, detailed analysis of papers and concept-based learning played an important role in his preparation. He emphasised the importance of attention span and quality learning during self-study. He plans to pursue B.Tech in Computer Science from IIT Bombay and later continue higher studies at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

Jatin Kumar Chahar, an Allen classroom student and a native of Goth village in Rajasthan’s Jhunjhunu district, secured AIR 3. Associated with Allen for the past six years, Jatin comes from a rural background. His father, Dinesh Chahar, serves in the BSF, while his mother is Monica Kumari. Jatin said conceptual clarity, regular revision and consistent efforts were central to his preparation strategy. He spent seven to eight hours daily on self-study and credited his parents, teachers and family for their support and encouragement throughout his preparation. Jatin plans to pursue B.Tech from IIT Bombay and later join the civil services.

The JEE Advanced 2026 results were declared on Monday.