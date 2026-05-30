“They wanted to kill me…”: TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee on attack on him during visit to Sonapur

Sonarpur, May 30 : The Trinamool Congress on Saturday alleged that party leader Abhishek Banerjee was “lynched and attacked by a few BJP supporters” while he had gone to meet the family of “a person murdered by BJP” with the TMC general secretary also alleging an attempt “to kill” him.”

They wanted to kill me… The whole incident has been captured on camera. We will definitely let the high court know about this. We will also let the governor know about this… I will definitely move to court,” Abhishek Banerjee, MP, told media persons.

Abhishek Banerjee was attacked during his visit to Sonarpur to meet the post-poll violence victims’ families.”It’s all BJP-sponsored. Look what they have done. This is their example of democracy. It hasn’t even been a month, and the police are nowhere to be seen,” he added.

TMC leader Derek O’ Brien slammed the Centre and asked why Abhishek Banerjee’s security “was withdrawn”. He said Abhishek Banerjee’s life was at risk.”What is happening now in Bengal. The Lok Sabha Leader of the second largest Opposition party @AITCofficial went to visit the family of a person murdered by BJP in post poll violence.

@abhishekaitc was lynched and attacked by a few BJP supporters. Life at risk. Where are the police ? Why was security withdrawn on the day of counting ? Let the Home Minister answer,” he said in a post on X.

Abhishek Banerjee earlier said that he visited the family of a party worker who was killed. TMC lost the Bengal assembly polls last month and BJP formed its first government in the state.

“Today, I visited the family of Biswajit Pattanayak in Beleghata. Biswajit was a dedicated Trinamool Congress worker whose brutal murder exposed the dangerous climate of violence that has engulfed Bengal since @BJP4Bengal CAPTURED power,” he said in a post on X.

“No family should have to endure such loss. Yet, as I spoke to his loved ones, I saw not only grief but also a burning desire for justice. BJP may attempt to shield its miscreants, but truth cannot be buried forever.

We will continue to fight against this atmosphere of fear and lawlessness and ensure every victim receives justice,” he added. (ANI)