Div Com Kashmir reviews SANJY-2026 arrangements, Interacts with stakeholders at Pahalgam

ANANTNAG, MAY 30: Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Anshul Garg, today visited Pahalgam and chaired a review meeting at Pahalgam Club to assess the preparedness and arrangements being put in place for the smooth, safe and successful conduct of the forthcoming Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra (SANJY)-2026.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Anantnag (Yatra Officer Pahalgam Axis), Dr. Bilal Mohuddin Bhat, Chief Engineer, KPDCL, CEO PDA, ADC, SP, CPO, SEs Hydraulics, PWD and KPDCL, ACD, SDM Pahalgam, CMO, CAHO, DFO, ALC, AD FCS&CA, CEO MCA, EO MC Pahalgam, officers from Beacon, F&ES, Traffic Police, SDRF, representatives of telecom service providers and other concerned officials.

During the meeting, the Divisional Commissioner undertook a comprehensive review of arrangements being put in place along the Pahalgam axis and other locations connected with the Yatra.

Detailed discussions were held regarding augmentation of infrastructure, strengthening of essential services and ensuring seamless coordination among all stakeholder departments.

Reviewing the preparedness of the Jal Shakti Department, the Divisional Commissioner directed officers to ensure uninterrupted drinking water supply at all camps, halting stations and along the Yatra route.

He stressed the need for installation of adequate water storage facilities and regular monitoring of water quality.While reviewing the preparedness of KPDCL, he directed the department to ensure seamless power supply at all camps, service establishments and locations of importance.

He also called for adequate backup arrangements to prevent any disruption during the Yatra period.

The BRO authorities were directed to expedite road maintenance and repair works and ensure that all roads connected with the pilgrimage remain motorable and safe for pilgrims and service vehicles.

They were further instructed to explore the possibility of early installation of two way bridge at Sarbal besides expediting the work on construction of rain shelter sheds at all identified locations along the track towards the Holy Cave.

Reviewing healthcare arrangements, the Divisional Commissioner directed the Health Department to ensure adequate deployment of medical personnel, availability of medicines, emergency response systems including ambulances and fully functional healthcare facilities at designated locations.

The Municipal authorities and Rural Development Department were instructed to ensure robust sanitation measures, effective waste management and cleanliness at all camps and along the Yatra route.Further, CEO PDA, SDM and EO MC, Pahalgam were asked to devise a proper strategy for full sanitation and cleanliness of main town Pahalgam as well as the adjoining areas.

The Fire and Emergency Services Department was directed to keep adequate firefighting and rescue arrangements in place, while the concerned telecom agencies were asked to ensure the communication facilities remain active thoughout the pilgrimage period.

The Divisional Commissioner emphasized the need for close inter-departmental coordination and directed all departments to complete their assigned works within stipulated timelines so that all arrangements are put in place well ahead of the commencement of the Yatra.

He further asked the departments to ensure the respective service providers are issued the RFID Cards well in advance for facilitating their mobilisation on the Yatra track.

On the occasion, the Div Com was also briefed about the plans devised for effective transport management, status of essential commodities stocking, on spot registration facilities and other vital aspects of the Yatra.

Earlier, the Divisional Commissioner chaired an interaction meeting with various stakeholders and service providers associated with the annual pilgrimage, including representatives of Pony Walas, Tent Associations, Taxi Operators, Hoteliers and other groups.

During the interaction, the stakeholders projected various issues, concerns and requirements related to the forthcoming Yatra and shared suggestions aimed at improving facilities and services for pilgrims.

The Divisional Commissioner gave a patient hearing to all participants and assured them that their genuine concerns would be examined and addressed on priority.Hailing the crucial role of service providers in successful conduct of previous Yatras, the Div Com observed that they are an integral component of the pilgrimage management and have always been in the forefront ensuring comfort, convenience and enriching experience to the devotees.

He urged all stakeholders to work in close coordination with the administration and expressed confidence that they would continue to uphold the tradition of hospitality and dedicated service during SANJY-2026.

Besides supporting the pilgrimage, these stakeholders also play an important role in promoting tourism and boosting visitor experience in the region, he noted.Later, the Div Com visited Chandanwari and reviewed the on-ground arrangements being made for the forthcoming pilgrimage.

He inspected various facilities and assessed the progress of ongoing works at the site. During the visit, he directed the concerned officers and executing agencies to ensure timely completion of all pending works and maintain the highest standards in the provision of essential services and public utilities.

Anshul Garg also visited the Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) at Pahalgam to review its functioning including management of sewage and waste treatment. He inspected the functioning of the plant and emphasized the importance of maintaining sanitation and environmental sustainability.

He directed the concerned agencies to ensure optimum functioning of the facility so that the waste is managed in a scientific and eco-friendly manner.

Concluding the visit, the Div Com visited Base Camp Nunwan and took first hand stock of the facilities being installed at the location. He asked the concerned agencies that all necessary facilities be installed well before the commencement of the Yatra as good number of pilgrims are accomodated at this important location.

Reiterating the administration’s commitment towards the successful conduct of Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra-2026, the Div Com called upon all departments, stakeholders and service providers to work in close coordination and ensure a safe, smooth and spiritually enriching pilgrimage experience for the devotees.