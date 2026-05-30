LG Sinha Inaugurates Third Edition of Kashmir Literature Festival

Srinagar, May 30: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha today inaugurated the third edition of Kashmir Literature Festival in Srinagar. On the occasion, the Lieutenant Governor urged writers on shaping positive discourse through fiction, non-fiction and other creative forms and inspire people because writer’s craft lives not only in words, but in the pulse of people.

Addressing a gathering, the Lieutenant Governor said that we must erase every trace of the colonial mindset and ensure that people abroad do not distort our history and present to serve their own narratives.

He said it is the responsibility of writers to correct such errors and take the truth to global readers.“We must repeatedly remind the world that when the Vedas were composed some 6,000 years ago, India was the center of the world’s economy, education, culture, and philosophy.

For centuries, India was the engine of global civilization and culture. It laid the foundations for socio‑economic advancement across the world through its gift in science, mathematics, astronomy, and medicine,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

He stated that there is an urgent need to restore history and convey its true form to every section of society so that India’s narrative is properly shaped. The Lieutenant Governor observed that our ancestors, since the Vedic age, recorded facts and transmitted knowledge with great accuracy, but for various reasons modern times saw India lose the habit of writing its own history.

“We failed to communicate our priceless traditions, culture, knowledge, and sciences and that’s why many people to claim that certain things came from other places or introduced by the invaders. These assertions are baseless,” he said.

The Lieutenant Governor said that foreign historians have, sometimes deliberately, omitted India’s ancient discoveries and achievements in science, literature, art, and architecture.

“When India stood at the peak of scientific achievement, many countries showed almost no mention of science. The earliest references to science, mathematics, and astronomy in Persia and other places appear only in the eighth century, and even those owe much to India. Europe’s first Renaissance in the 12th century drew on India’s treasury of knowledge, science, culture, and art. Centuries before any other countries discovered invention and innovations, India had already established itself as a scientific civilization,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor said that India’s modernity has often led the world, with scientific contributions unmatched in history. He also said that writers should present creation of our nation’s great talents in simple, accessible language.

“India’s story is not only of the past but of the present. Despite centuries of subjugation and plunder, we have risen to become the world’s fourth largest economy, the fastest‑growing major economy for years, and by 2047 we aim for a fully developed nation. Today, pride and ownership of this heritage are awakening across society. The task is not self‑praise, but for respected writers and thinkers to build India’s new narrative on this strong foundation. They must remember that writers have the power to change civilizations,” the Lieutenant Governor said.