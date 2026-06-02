Srinagar records hottest night of season as minimum temp settles at 19.2°C

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Srinagar, June 2 : Srinagar recorded its hottest night of the season with the minimum temperature settling at 19.2 degrees Celsius, according to data.

The summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir witnessed unusually warm night-time conditions, with the minimum temperature remaining well above normal for this time of the year.

Among other stations in the Valley, Qazigund recorded a low of 17.6°C, while Kupwara settled at 15.2°C. Kokernag recorded 16.5°C and Pahalgam, one of the coldest places in the Valley, registered 12.4°C. Gulmarg, the famous ski resort, recorded a minimum temperature of 10.5°C, while Sonamarg settled at 11.8°C.

According to the data, Konibal Pampore recorded 17.2°C, Srinagar Airport 17.4°C, Awantipora 17.0°C, Bandipora 17.6°C, Shopian 13.2°C, Kulgam 17.6°C, Pulwama 16.5°C and Anantnag 17.5°C.

The rise in night temperatures comes amid a spell of hot weather across Kashmir, with daytime temperatures also remaining above normal in several parts of the Valley.

Meteorological officials have attributed the warmer conditions to prevailing weather patterns and the absence of significant rainfall activity in recent days.

The elevated temperatures have led to increased demand for cooling facilities, particularly in Srinagar and other urban centres, as residents experience unusually warm conditions for early June. (KNS)