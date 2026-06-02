Mostly Dry Weather to Prevail Across J&K Today; Scattered Rain, Isolated Hailstorm Possible

Srinagar, June 02: The Meteorological Centre Srinagar has forecast a fresh spell of rain, thundershowers and gusty winds across Jammu and Kashmir from June 3, with widespread precipitation and the possibility of hailstorm expected in several areas.

According to the MeT department, weather conditions are likely to remain generally dry on June 2.

However, brief spells of rain or thundershowers may occur at scattered places during the late afternoon hours, while isolated areas could also witness hailstorm activity.

On June 3, the weather is expected to remain generally cloudy, with rain, thundershowers and gusty winds reaching speeds of 40-50 kmph at many places across the Union Territory.

The department has predicted one or two spells of rain, thundershowers, hailstorm and gusty winds at most places on June 4 and 5. Weather conditions are likely to remain generally cloudy with brief showers at a few places on June 6.

From June 7 to 10, Jammu and Kashmir is expected to witness generally hot and dry weather conditions.

In its advisory, the MeT Centre warned of the possibility of thunder, lightning, hailstorm and gusty winds of 40-50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph, at scattered places between June 3 and 6.

The department advised people to remain indoors during thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds and urged the public to suspend boating and shikara rides during adverse weather conditions.