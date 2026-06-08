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Srinagar Police Attach Properties Worth ₹4 Crore Under NDPS Act

ByRK NEWS

Jun 8, 2026

Srinagar, June 8: Continuing its sustained crackdown against drug trafficking under the ongoing Nasha Mukt Jammu & Kashmir Abhiyaan , Srinagar Police has attached immovable properties worth approximately ₹4 crore belonging to two drug peddlers under the provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985.

Police Station Sangam* attached properties worth approximately ₹3 crore belonging to Gulam Ahmad Dar S/o Ghulam Mohammad Dar , in connection with FIR No. 14/2026 under Section 8/20 NDPS Act.

The attached assets include a residential house, land and commercial shops. Investigation established that the properties were acquired through proceeds of narcotics trafficking.

In a separate action, Police Station Nowhatta attached a residential property worth approximately ₹1 crore belonging to Mohd Shafi Sheikh S/o Late Mohd Subhan Sheikh , in connection with FIR No. 09/2018 under Sections 8/20 NDPS Act.

The property was identified as an illegally acquired asset generated through drug trafficking.The attachments were carried out under the relevant provisions of the NDPS Act to prevent concealment, transfer or disposal of properties derived from illicit narcotics trade.

Srinagar Police remains committed to dismantling narcotics networks by targeting both drug traffickers and the assets generated through criminal activities.

Such action shall continue under the ongoing Nasha Mukt Jammu & Kashmir Abhiyaan.Together, let us build a Drug-Free Kashmir

By RK NEWS

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