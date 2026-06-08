LG Sinha visits Mubarak Mandi Heritage Complex, Reviews progress of ongoing projects

JAMMU, JUNE 08: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, today visited Mubarak Mandi Heritage Complex and reviewed the progress of ongoing projects pertaining to conservation and development of the Heritage Complex.

MLA Jammu East Sh Yudhvir Sethi, Chief Secretary Sh Atal Dullo, Principal Secretary Culture Sh Brij Mohan Sharma, Divisional Commissioner Jammu Sh Ramesh Kumar, IGP Jammu Sh Bhim Sen Tuti, Commissioner, Jammu Municipal Corporation Dr. Devansh Yadav, Deputy Commissioner Jammu Sh Rakesh Minhas, SSP Jammu Sh Joginder Singh, Executive Director Mubarak Mandi Jammu Heritage Society(MMJHS) Ms Deepika Sharma and concerned officers were present.

The Lieutenant Governor inspected the restoration work initiated for the damaged wall and slab of historic Gadadhar Ji Temple adjacent to the Mubarak Mandi Heritage Complex.

He directed officials to expedite the restoration process while ensuring the quality of works.Commissioner JMC apprised the Lieutenant Governor on the progress of Construction of ramp based multi-level car parking facility at Mubarak Mandi Heritage Complex.

Later, the Lieutenant Governor visited the newly opened Library cum Cafeteria. Executive Director MMJHS apprised on the remaining works of the revival, restoration and renovation of Mubarak Mandi Jammu Heritage Complex.

The projects included Conservation of Darbar Hall, Conservation of Raja Ram Singh Palace, Conservation of Raja Amar Singh Palace, Conservation of Dogra Art Museum and other important works expected to be completed in the coming months.