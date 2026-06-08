Avoid travel to Iran, exit immediately: Indian Embassy issues urgent advisory amid new war flare-up

Tehran , June 8 : Amid a sharp and rapid deterioration of the security situation in West Asia, the Indian Embassy in Tehran has issued a fresh, high-priority travel advisory on Monday, urging all Indian citizens to completely avoid travelling to Iran and advising those currently within the country to leave immediately.

The emergency communication comes on the heels of major military escalations over the last 24 hours, which have seen multi-city kinetic engagements, airstrikes on strategic installations, and heavy projectile salvos across the region.

“In view of the latest developments in the region, the Embassy reiterates its earlier advice to all Indian Nationals to avoid any travel to Iran. Indian Nationals presently in Iran are also advised to exit the country by available means of transport,” the Indian Embassy in Tehran said on Monday.

Marking a sharp escalation in West Asia, Israel and Iran traded fire on Monday, their war’s 100th day, putting its already fragile truce in serious jeopardy and threatening to reignite all-out regional war.

Compounding the maritime security matrix across regional choke points, the Iran-backed Houthis announced they were banning Israeli shipping on the Red Sea, a key shipping lane, The Jerusalem Post reported.

The latest round of kinetic actions, including one on an Iranian petrochemical complex and what Iran’s Revolutionary Guard said was the targeting of two Israeli bases, came hours after President Trump reportedly called on Israel to refrain from retaliating against Tehran’s missiles.

The foundational breakdown of the cross-border truce infrastructure escalated after Israel launched airstrikes at Beirut’s southern suburbs on Sunday, which led to Iran retaliating with its own strike on Israel, then to Monday’s attacks and counterattacks.

This sudden re-eruption of hostilities has cast a foreboding shadow over diplomatic efforts to permanently end the war, which originally commenced on February 28.

The kinetic escalation severely threatens to derail US President Donald Trump’s last-ditch efforts to establish an off-ramp by negotiating a comprehensive nuclear deal with Tehran.

The white-hot military friction directly challenges Trump, who had been actively pressuring Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to exercise maximum military restraint.

The US President recently affirmed his supreme authority over the ongoing international mediation, stating in an interview that he “calls the shots”.

Trump indicated that Netanyahu would ultimately have to accept the negotiated terms to stop the conflict, warning that a continuous cycle of retaliation would trap the region in a perpetual state of violence: “If Bibi strikes them back, it’s just going to keep going like the last 47 years, or the last 3,000 years.”

The expanding regional volatility materialised precisely as Trump was utilising multiple media channels to urge both state actors to de-escalate.

Speaking to Fox News, the US President expressed immense frustration over the timing of the strikes, noting that diplomatic breakthroughs were imminent.

“We’re very close. I would say an agreement would be signed on Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday of this coming week. And now this takes place,” Trump told Fox News, before directly addressing the leadership in Tehran: “You’ve shot your missiles, that’s enough. Get back to the table and make a deal.”To protect the collapsing diplomatic framework, Trump held an immediate phone call with Netanyahu shortly after the initial Iranian salvo in a direct bid to prevent a broader multi-front war, Axios reported.

Citing a US official, the report noted that Trump publicly minimised the tactical impact to reduce political pressure on Israel to retaliate, telling Axios, “The Iranian strikes didn’t hurt anybody. Hopefully Israel is not going to retaliate.”

Meanwhile, talking to the Financial Times, Trump reiterated that Netanyahu would lack the political leverage to block a broader bilateral agreement between Washington and Tehran, confidently asserting, “He won’t have any choice.” (ANI)