Srinagar Police Attach Properties Worth ₹3.5 Crore of Drug Peddlers Under NDPS Act

Srinagar, June 06 :Continuing its sustained crackdown against drug trafficking and acting firmly against assets acquired through the proceeds of narcotics trade under the ongoing Nasha Mukt Jammu & Kashmir Abhiyan , Srinagar Police has attached immovable properties worth approximately ₹3.5 crore belonging to two notorious drug peddlers under the provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985.

In the first action, Police Station Nigeen attached an immovable property worth approximately ₹1.30 crore under Section 68(F)(1) of the NDPS Act in connection with FIR No. 30/2021 U/S 8/21 NDPS Act.

The attached property comprises a double-storeyed residential house along with land situated at Habbak Crossing, Hazratbal, belonging to Rahil Manzoor Malla S/o Manzoor Ahmad Malla R/o Habbak Crossing, Hazratbal.

In a separate action, Police Station Soura attached a residential house worth approximately ₹2.20 crore under Section 68-F of the NDPS Act belonging to Adil Rashid Gudoo S/o Abdul Rashid Gudoo R/o Keel Khan Gali (Haider Colony), Upper Soura, who is involved in illicit trafficking of narcotic drugs.

During the course of investigation, both properties were identified as illegally acquired assets derived from proceeds generated through drug trafficking activities.

Accordingly, the properties have been formally attached/frozen under the provisions of the NDPS Act. The attachment orders prohibit the owners from selling, transferring, leasing, alienating, altering, disposing of, or creating any third-party interest in the said properties pending further legal proceedings.

These actions reflect Srinagar Police’s unwavering commitment to dismantling the narcotics ecosystem by targeting both drug traffickers and the illegally acquired assets generated through the drug trade.

Such stringent measures form an integral part of the ongoing Nasha Mukt Jammu & Kashmir Abhiyan, aimed at safeguarding society, particularly the youth, from the menace of drugs and realizing the vision of a Drug-Free Kashmir.

Srinagar Police urges the public to continue supporting law enforcement agencies by sharing information related to drug trafficking, substance abuse, and other criminal activities.

Public cooperation remains vital in the collective mission to eradicate the drug menace and secure a safer future for society.