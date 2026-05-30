Srinagar Police Attach Properties Worth ₹2 Crore Under NDPS Act, Intensify Anti-Drug Drive

Srinagar, May 30:Continuing its sustained and intensified crackdown against drug trafficking and narcotics networks under the ongoing Nasha Mukt Jammu & Kashmir Abhiyan, Srinagar Police has attached multiple immovable properties worth approximately ₹2 crores belonging to individuals involved in narcotics-related activities.

In the first case, Police Station Bemina attached immovable property worth approximately ₹1.5 crores belonging to accused drug peddler Mudasir Ahmad Pir alias Sahil alias Doge S/o Shareef-U-Din R/o Firdous Colony, Bemina, Srinagar.

The attachment proceedings were carried out under Section 68F(1) of the NDPS Act after obtaining confirmation from the Competent Authority SAFEMA, Government of India, Ministry of Finance, Department of Revenue, New Delhi.

The attached property comprises a double-storey residential house along with approximately 04 marlas of land situated at Firdous Colony, Bemina, Srinagar.

Investigations revealed that the said property was acquired through proceeds generated from illicit narcotics trafficking.In another significant action, Srinagar Police attached a residential house along with land worth approximately ₹50 lakhs belonging to notorious drug peddler Shafiq Ahmad Khawaja S/o Fateh Joo R/o Dildar Karnah, District Kupwara.

The property was attached under Section 68-F of the NDPS Act, 1985 in connection with Case FIR No. 10/2024 registered under Sections 8/21-29 of the NDPS Act at Police Station M.R. Gunj.

The attachment proceedings in both cases were carried out after following due legal procedures and establishing that the properties were acquired through proceeds generated from illicit narcotics trafficking.

These actions reflect the firm resolve of Srinagar Police to dismantle the financial infrastructure of drug trafficking networks and to ensure that illegally acquired assets of drug peddlers are identified and attached under the provisions of law.

Srinagar Police remains committed towards eradicating the menace of drugs from society and appeals to the general public to continue supporting law enforcement agencies by sharing information related to drug peddling and narcotics activities in their areas.