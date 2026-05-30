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MeT Predicts Rain, Thunderstorms and Gusty Winds at Many Places in J&K today

ByRK NEWS

May 30, 2026

Srinagar, May 30: The Meteorological Centre Srinagar has forecast rain, thundershowers, hailstorm and gusty winds at scattered to many places across Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, while warning of possible thunderstorm activity during the afternoon hours.

According to the MeT department, the Union Territory is likely to witness one or two spells of rain, thundershowers, hailstorm and gusty winds at scattered to many places on May 30.

The weather is expected to remain generally dry from May 31 to June 3, although brief spells of rain or thundershowers at isolated places during late afternoon hours cannot be ruled out.

For June 4 and 5, the department has predicted partly cloudy weather with brief spells of rain, thundershowers and gusty winds at scattered places.

On June 6, weather conditions are likely to remain generally cloudy with brief showers, while June 7 and 8 are expected to remain generally dry.

In its advisory, the MeT Centre warned of the possibility of thunder, lightning, hailstorm and gusty winds with speeds of 40-50 kmph at a few places during the afternoon.

By RK NEWS

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