2 killed as truck plunges into nallah, catches fire in Ramban

Ramban, May 30: Two persons were killed after a truck carrying limestone rolled down into a nallah and caught fire near the Gangroo area of Ramban on Saturday morning, officials said.

An official told the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that a truck bearing registration number JK19A-0693, travelling from Jammu to Srinagar, met with an accident near Gangroo and plunged into an adjoining nallah before catching fire.

He said that soon after the incident, Fire and Emergency Services personnel rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation. “Two bodies have been recovered from the accident site so far,” he said.

He added that the rescue operation was underway when the last reports came in, while the cause of the accident was being investigated.—(KNO)