Dachigam Park open to public: Admin clarifies as CM Omar chairs off-site meet

Srinagar, June 03: Authorities on Wednesday clarified that Dachigam National Park remains open to visitors as per routine procedures, dismissing claims that entry had been restricted in view of Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah’s meeting with party MLAs and ministers inside the park.

The clarification comes amid reports suggesting that public access to the park had been suspended on June 3 due to the high-level political meeting.

In a statement, issued to news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), authorities said no such restrictions have been imposed, and visitors are free to enter Dachigam National Park following the usual guidelines.

“Entry for all visitors remains completely open as per the standard procedure. No government directive has been issued restricting access to the park today,” the statement said.

The administration also urged the public not to pay heed to unverified reports and to continue following standard protocols while visiting the park.

The clarification comes even as Chief Minister Omar Abdullah chaired a crucial meeting with party legislators and ministers at Dachigam, described as a 19-month review of governance and political outreach—(KNO)