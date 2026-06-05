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Woman Found Dead at Lal Bazar Residence, Probe On

ByRK NEWS

Jun 5, 2026

Srinagar, June 5: A 36-year-old woman was found dead inside her residence in the Lal Bazar area of Srinagar on Friday, officials said.

An official told news agency JKNS that the deceased has been identified as 36-year-old, a resident of Srinagar’s Lal Bazar.

She was found hanging inside a room of her house, following which family members shifted her to SKIMS Soura for treatment.

However, doctors at SKIMS, after examination, declared her brought dead.Meanwhile, police have taken cognizance of the incident and initiated necessary proceedings to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the death, the official said.

Further investigation is underway. (JKNS)

By RK NEWS

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