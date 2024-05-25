J&K gears up for 6th phase of polling today amidst tight security

• Over 18 lakh voters to decide fate of 20 candidates

• Appeals people to vote and not to waste it

• 2,338 polling stations set up in 5 districts

• Will ensure hassle-free conduct of elections: Police

Srinagar, May 24:

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Jammu and Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole, has assured the public of the readiness for Saturday’s final phase of LokSabha elections. With over 18.36 lakh voters set to decide the fate of 20 candidates across 2,338 polling stations in five districts, Pole emphasized the importance of public participation and urged voters to exercise their democratic rights. Comprehensive facilities have been provided at polling stations to ensure voter comfort and security.

Pole told Rising Kashmir that all polling stations are ready to welcome the voters with ample shade, drinking water, ramps, toilets, and other basic facilities to ensure that polling takes place in a comfortable and secure environment.

“We have already dispatched polling parties along with machines and poll materials to their respective polling stations. We urge voters to turnout in greater numbers at polling stations and vote with responsibility and pride,” he said.

“My message to people will be that voting is not only a constitutional right but a responsibility. People should choose their representatives from political parties and even they can press their NOTA option in respective polling stations,” CEO Pole said.

Around 1,836,576 voters are registered across five districts: Kulgam, Anantnag, Poonch, Shopian (36- Zainanpora), and Rajouri within the Anantnag-Rajouri Parliamentary Constituency.

The voter demographic includes 933,647 males, 902,902 females, and 27 individuals of third gender. Additionally, 17,967 persons with disabilities and 540 individuals over the age of 100 are set to cast their votes,” he said.

PK Pole said the Election Commission of India (ECI) has established 2,338 polling stations throughout the Anantnag-Rajouri Parliamentary Constituency and 20 candidates are in fray, he said.

“Each station will be manned by a team of four election staff, including a Presiding Officer, over 9,000 personnel, including reserves. Notably, 19 of these polling stations are located in the border districts of Rajouri and Poonch,” he said.

CEO Pole said that there will be 17 polling booths managed by women (called as pink polling stations), 15 polling booths manned by specially abled persons and 8 Polling Booths managed by youths. 15 green polling stations aimed to spread a message about the environment, he added.

SSP Kulgam conducts briefing of COs, Coy Commanders of CAPF, GOs, SHOs/IC PPs in view of upcoming Parliamentary Election. Threadbare discussions were held in order to ensure coordination among them so that hassle-free conduct of election is ensured.

Meanwhile comprehensive arrangements were finalized in Shopian, Poonch, Rajouri and Kulgam regarding preparation for the upcoming GELS-2024, in which Police Zonal, Sector Officers, GOs, SHOs and other Officers of district Police participated.

Various security protocols, coordinated the deployment of forces, and highlighted the importance of adherence to the Election Commission of India’s guidelines.

Earlier on Thursday, a top police officer said that they have intensified security measures including increased deployment of personnel, area dominations in hill regions, additional checkpoints, and round-the-clock monitoring of the region and vital installations.

“Additional companies of security personnel have been deployed, bolstering a security setup managed by the Army, police, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and Border Security Force (BSF),” he said.

He said that troops have been placed on alert along the Line of Control (LoC), and comprehensive security and contingency plans have been established for all 19 border polling stations. They are closely maintaining a continuous close watch on the ground situation.

“Deployments have been made according to the requirements at all sensitive locations. Ground personnel are being regularly briefed, and grassroots-level synergy is crucial for optimal results. Night patrolling has been ordered in hypersensitive and border areas to prevent any subversive activities,” he stated.

The officials said that Quick Response Teams (QRTs) and other units will remain active as key components of the overall security setup for the day. “Inter-district checkpoints are set up to ensure a safe environment.

Over 18.30 lakh eligible voters, including 8.99 lakh women and over 81,000 first-timers, will decide the fate of 20 contestants, including former chief minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti, MianAltaf of the National Conference (NC), ZaffarIqbalManhas of Jammu Kashmir Apni Party led by AltafBukhari, and Tariq Hamid Parray from GhulamNabi Azad’s party, in the fray for the prestigious seat.