NC to protest on Monsoon session’s opening day over statehood demand in New Delhi

Discussion held on political, developmental issues: Tanvir Sadiq

Srinagar, June 03 : The National Conference on Wednesday announced it will hold a protest in New Delhi on the first day of Parliament’s upcoming Monsoon Session, pressing for the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir’s statehood and constitutional guarantees.

The decision was taken during a crucial meeting of the party leadership, ministers, and legislators chaired by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah at Dachigam National Park.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, MLA Tanvir Sadiq as per the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), said the National Conference Legislature Party held detailed discussions on political and developmental issues concerning Jammu and Kashmir.

He said the party would stage a protest at Jantar Mantar or another designated venue in Delhi on the opening day of the Monsoon Session.

“The National Conference has decided that on the first day of Parliament’s Monsoon Session, we will hold a protest in Delhi over the demand for restoration of statehood and constitutional guarantees,” Sadiq said.

He emphasized that restoration of statehood remains the party’s “core and rightful demand,” describing it as a constitutional guarantee of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.“The time has now come to seek back what has been taken away from us,” he added—(KNO)