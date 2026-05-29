Nadigam railway crossing in Budgam to remain closed for 4 days

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Budgam, May 29 : The railway level crossing at Nadigam Halt in Budgam has been closed for vehicular traffic for four days due to track upgradation works, officials said.

According to a public notice issued by Northern Railways, a copy of which lies with the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), the crossing, located between Budgam and Mazhom, will remain closed for all vehicular traffic from today till Monday, June 01 at 8:00 PM, for a period of 96 hours.

The notice said the closure is necessary for the installation of a modern rubberised level crossing surface aimed at ensuring smoother and safer movement for commuters.

Commuters have been advised to plan their journeys in advance, allow extra travel time and cooperate with traffic police and railway staff deployed at the site.—(KNO)