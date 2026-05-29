PM Modi himself monitoring NEET-UG paper leak issue: Centre informs Supreme Court

New Delhi [India], May 29 : The Supreme Court on Friday directed the Centre — Ministry of Education, to file a separate affidavit detailing the devising of a mechanism by which the process of conducting and concluding NEET examinations would be institutionalised by the NTA on a year-to-year basis.

A bench of Justices PS Narasimha and Alok Aradhe said that the affidavit must explain how institutional memory and expertise would be developed within the National Testing Agency (NTA) through the deployment of specialised personnel and a broad-based composition of experts.

The Court observed that the endeavour must be to ensure that the NTA “possesses the necessary physical as well as intellectual wherewithal to prevent the recurrence of incidents such as the NEET examination controversies of 2024 and 2026”. The affidavit has been directed to be filed within six weeks.

During the hearing, the Court noted the response (affidavits) filed by the NTA and the Chairman of the High Powered Committee, Dr K Radhakrishnan. Notably, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, informed the Court that “the Prime Minister himself is monitoring the issue.”

The bench, however, questioned how the alleged failure occurred despite regular monitoring and meetings by the High Powered Committee.

“Have you been having regular meetings? How did this failure occur despite all the monitoring?” the Court asked. Dr K Radhakrishnan and counsels representing the NTA responded that the High Powered Committee had made around 60 recommendations, many of which had already been implemented.

The Court was informed that certain procedural reforms are still pending and would be implemented before the rescheduled NEET-UG examination. Justice Narasimha, however, expressed concern over the effectiveness of the monitoring mechanism.

“Then there is something wrong with the original recommendations, or there has not been effective monitoring. How did this occur?” the bench observed. The Court also raised concerns regarding accountability within the NTA system. “Accountability has not been put in place. Accountability would be effective only when you identify on whose shoulders the responsibility lies,” the bench observed.

The Court further remarked that “diffused obligation” ultimately results in responsibility being shifted generally towards the government. Stressing the need for institutional reforms, the bench observed, “Institutional reforms, not individuals. Irrespective of people coming or going, there must be something that evolves within the system.”

The Court also highlighted the emotional impact of repeated examination controversies on students and families. “It is actually very traumatic. Not just for students but for families.

There is an investment of years of study and emotions,” the bench observed. The Court further remarked that India has created “world-class institutions” such as the UPSC and said similar institutional strength and credibility must be developed within the NTA.

In its order, the Court recorded that pursuant to its earlier directions, the Director of the NTA has filed an affidavit indicating the manner in which the recommendations of the High Powered Committee were being implemented in relation to the conduct of NEET-UG 2026.

The Court also noted that Dr K Radhakrishnan, who heads the steering committee, had filed a separate affidavit detailing the future course of action. The Court said it would continue monitoring the matter for some further time and listed the matter to be heard in the second week of July. (ANI)