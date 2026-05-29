MeT Predicts Rain, Gusty Winds at Scattered Places in J&K Till May 30

Srinagar, May 29: The Meteorological Centre Srinagar has forecast rain, thundershowers and gusty winds across Jammu and Kashmir over the next two days, while warning of possible thunderstorm and hailstorm activity at a few places.

According to the MeT department, scattered to fairly widespread areas are likely to witness one or two spells of rain, thundershowers, hailstorm and gusty winds on May 29 and 30.

The weather is expected to remain generally dry from May 31 to June 3, although brief spells of rain or thundershowers at isolated places during late afternoon hours cannot be ruled out.For June 4 and 5, the department has predicted partly cloudy weather with chances of brief rain, thundershowers and gusty winds at scattered places.

Weather conditions are likely to remain generally dry from June 6 to 8 across J&K .In its advisory, the MeT Centre warned of the possibility of thunder, lightning, hailstorm and gusty winds with speeds of 40-50 kmph at a few places during May 29 and 30.