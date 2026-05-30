NSA Ajit Doval, Russian Presidential aide Patrushev review maritime, defence cooperation

Moscow , May 30 : National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval met with the Aide to the President and Chairman of the Maritime Board of Russia, Nikolai Patrushev, in Moscow on Friday (local time), where the two sides reviewed progress on key bilateral initiatives in the maritime and defence sectors.

Doval and Patrushev assessed the status of proposals discussed during Patrushev’s visit to New Delhi in November 2025.

Their discussions focused on expanding cooperation in maritime connectivity, shipbuilding, defence collaboration, and the training of sailors for operations in polar waters.

The two officials also exchanged views on regional and global developments.Earlier on Friday, Doval met First Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation, Denis Manturov, in Moscow, and the two leaders reviewed bilateral cooperation in a range of areas, including defence.

They exchanged views on regional and global developments and reviewed bilateral cooperation in defence, energy, space and other fields.The Russian side organised a visit to their National Space Centre and the Roscosmos Joint Industry Information Centre.Doval also met Tin Aung San, National Security Advisor of Myanmar on the sidelines of the first International Security Forum in Moscow.

They reviewed cooperation in security, defence, connectivity and other fields. The two sides also exchanged views on regional developments. Myanmar’s NSA will be visiting India for the 5th BIMSTEC NSAs meeting in July.

On the same day, Doval had met his counterpart, Sergei Shoigu, Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, on the sidelines of the first International Security Forum.

Embassy of India in Russia said in a post on X that the two leaders reviewed ongoing cooperation in defence, security, energy and economic ties.

“The two sides also exchanged views on the upcoming BRICS NSA meeting in New Delhi,” it said.In his speech at the first International Security Forum and the XIV International Meeting of High-Ranking Officials Responsible for Security Matters in Moscow, Doval called for special attention to the situation in West Asia, emphasising the need to ensure the safe and uninterrupted flow of trade through international waterways, including the Strait of Hormuz and the Red Sea.

Doval expressed concern over the disruption in the oil and gas supply, affecting the global economy.He said that India supports all efforts to reduce the tensions in West Asia and restore stability in the region.”The conflict in West Asia needs a very special mention. The ongoing tensions in the region continue to raise very serious concerns. Risk to maritime traffic and disruptions to energy infrastructures show how fragile the contemporary situation is,” he said.

“Safe and uninterrupted movement of international trade through international waterways, including the Strait of Hormuz and the Red Sea, is essential for the global economy. India stands ready to contribute constructively to support all efforts to reduce tensions and help restore stability,” he added. (ANI)