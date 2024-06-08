Lok Sabha Election 2024: Kashmir Votes decisively against disguised ‘Mainstream’

ZOR KA JHATKA ZOR SE LAGA

General Election to elect 18th Lok Sabha is now over with declaration of results on June 4, 2024. As usual there are jubilations and heartburns. Those who got elected are rightly elated and those who were unsuccessful are obviously disconsolate. Parliament or for that matter any election is a high stake game for a political activist. But winning & losing is part of this political game in a vibrant democracy. Any mature and experienced politician will take the result in its stride. However every result favorable or unfavorable has a consequence. Results impact individuals, parties as well as polity from local to national. Impact of just concluded parliamentary election is visible in Kashmir also.

Opus of democracy

Parliamentary Election in India is huge and largest in the world. Around 100 crore electors out of a population of 140 crores eligible to vote and more than 64 crores actually exercised their right to franchise during two month long seven phase election.

Election commission creating around eleven lakh polling stations deputing 1.5 crore polling staff using 55 lakh EVMs in scorching heat and diverse geographical areas is in reality a mammoth exercise. Election Commission needs to be applauded for conducting this enormous exercise successfully, peacefully and smoothly, minor incidents here and there notwithstanding.

People of India and their faith in democratic set up are also responsible for successful completion of such a massive event called festival of democracy. They deserve accolades much more than anybody else. Without their faith, patience and endurance it would have been impossible conduct an election of this scale.

People, irrespective of who won and lost, are going to take some time before settling for the normal life. Election campaigning where you have to criticise opponents more often to convince voters to vote for you or your candidate are usually acrimonious. Allegations and counter accusations are normal, howsoever one may dislike it. Both politicians and people understand and take it as compulsory foul of otherwise better form of democracy.

Kashmir Votes

Jammu Kashmir has during past several decades witnessed a lower scale of participation. While Jammu province always participated fully in successive elections, Kashmir showed indifference to electoral involvement. But! this time Kashmir valley also saw an enthusiastic participation of people and electors in both election campaigning and actual voting on polling day. It was record breaking turnout across the length and breadth of Kashmir division.

Large number of electors came out to exercise their right to choose Parliament Member of their choice. It was a record breaking participation. After several decades people participated in political campaigning as well as on polling day by casting their votes. The enthusiasm was not limited to any age group, region, caste or faith. It was visible across the broad spectrum of population.

Further the quality of participation was different. It was voluntary, willful, peaceful and without fear of any kind. Voters were standing in long queues, not hiding their faces on sight of a camera or a journalist. If reports are to be believed daily wage earners like ponnywalas took the day off to ensure they cast their votes.

Complementing the voters of Jammu Kashmir CEC Sh. Rajiv Kumar said “This achievement sits on a credible weave of 25% increase in number of contesting candidates since 2019, C-vigil complaints showing enhanced citizen involvement and Suvidha Portal showing 2455 requests for rallies etc., reflecting the steady retaking of the election & campaign space away from hesitation and to fuller participation.

He compared this outcome of the layered depth of electoral mobilization and participation, as reminiscent of the fame and deft of the legendary Kashmiri artisanal weave. This active participation is a huge positive for Assembly elections to be held soon so that the democratic process continues to thrive in the Union Territory”.

Election Commission provided details of voting percentage in different Parliamentary constituencies of Jammu Kashmir to stress the point.

Trust in Democracy Returns

This return of trust in democratic process is the paramount achievement. The credit goes to the Prime Minister and his vision for Viksit Bharat of which developed Jammu Kashmir has to be an integral part. People of Jammu Kashmir also deserve praise for reposing faith in the democratic process.

Citizens of Jammu Kashmir have suffered a lot over decades. Death and destruction and displacement of population particularly of the minorities of Kashmir caused by terrorist violence have left no one unaffected. Besides huge loss of life tremendous damage was caused to social and economic activity. Education, Health care, roads & buildings was destroyed causing harm to society as a whole. Livelihood was also affected in a big way. It had become a vicious circle where cause & effect were pushing Jammu Kashmir to an incessant conundrum.

This election and response of the people has generated a hope. Hope that elected representatives will play responsible role and address public grievances without any excuses. Voter has done her/his part of the duty. Now is the turn of the elected representatives to discharge theirs. First step in that direction will be to remain accessible and develop patience to listen. A Member of Parliament may not be able to solve every problem confronting his constituency. But he can raise the issue and find out a way. Issues of general importance must receive attention as a priority as compared to individual matters.

Word of Caution

There, however is a fear not totally unfounded. In fact early signs have begun to emerge. Candidates who could not succeed in the battle of Ballots are trying to interpret victory of their political opponents in not so healthy manner. Aspersions are being cast in unpleasant manner to satisfy own ego.

We all recognize disagreements and differences. Had there been no difference of opinion or ideology or vision for future there would have been no need to have an election. Even within the same party people have diverse opinion several issues. In certain case even if the views match, approaches or priorities differ.

Every contestant who joined the fray has done so legally and constitutionally. Any action of any participant in future or that of past will be and shall be scrutinized and dealt with in accordance of law of the land. Provoking people or creating fear psychosis is not in the spirit of democracy. It reflects poorly on the individual making accusations. Political differences must be fought politically.

All the winning candidates deserve congratulations. We wish all of them best of luck. We expect them to be performers. Otherwise next election is not that far away. Your varied socio-community background puts some extra responsibility on your shoulders to make these sections proud of their decision.

(GL Raina @ajey Bharti Isa former Member of Legislative Council J&K and spokesperson JK, BJP)