Politics

CM Omar-led NC govt sets up panel on liquor ban in J&K

ByRK NEWS

Jun 3, 2026

Srinagar, June 3 : The chief minister Omar Abdullah led National Conference government has constituted a committee to examine the proposal seeking a ban on the sale and consumption of liquor in the Union Territory, Minister for Jal Shakti, Forest, Ecology and Environment Javed Rana said on Wednesday.

Speaking to news agency Kashmir News Service (KNS) after a meeting of National Conference legislators and independent MLAs supporting the government at Dachigam, Rana said the issue was discussed during the deliberations.

He said the committee has been tasked with studying various aspects of the proposal and will submit its recommendations to Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

“After the committee submits its report, the matter will be placed before the Chief Minister and a final decision will be taken,” Rana said.

The demand for a liquor ban has been raised by several legislators and social organisations in recent months. The government has not announced any timeline for the committee to submit its report.(KNS).

By RK NEWS

Related Post

Politics

NC to protest on Monsoon session’s opening day over statehood demand in New Delhi

Jun 3, 2026 RK NEWS
Politics

LG Sinha, CM Omar Mourn Loss of Lives in Delhi Hotel Fire

Jun 3, 2026 RK NEWS
Politics

Rafi Ahmad Mir calls on LG

Jun 3, 2026 RK NEWS

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You missed

World

Iran condemns US attacks on oil tanker, telecom tower on Qeshm; warns of response

June 3, 2026 RK NEWS
Politics

CM Omar-led NC govt sets up panel on liquor ban in J&K

June 3, 2026 RK NEWS
National

PM Modi hails Cabinet’s key decisions on Delhi-NCR clean mobility scheme, NH projects, airline support

June 3, 2026 RK NEWS
Politics

NC to protest on Monsoon session’s opening day over statehood demand in New Delhi

June 3, 2026 RK NEWS