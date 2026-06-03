CM Omar-led NC govt sets up panel on liquor ban in J&K

Srinagar, June 3 : The chief minister Omar Abdullah led National Conference government has constituted a committee to examine the proposal seeking a ban on the sale and consumption of liquor in the Union Territory, Minister for Jal Shakti, Forest, Ecology and Environment Javed Rana said on Wednesday.

Speaking to news agency Kashmir News Service (KNS) after a meeting of National Conference legislators and independent MLAs supporting the government at Dachigam, Rana said the issue was discussed during the deliberations.

He said the committee has been tasked with studying various aspects of the proposal and will submit its recommendations to Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

“After the committee submits its report, the matter will be placed before the Chief Minister and a final decision will be taken,” Rana said.

The demand for a liquor ban has been raised by several legislators and social organisations in recent months. The government has not announced any timeline for the committee to submit its report.(KNS).