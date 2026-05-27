LG Sinha Extends Eid-ul-Adha Greetings

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday extended heartfelt greetings to the people on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha.

In a message shared on X, the Lieutenant Governor said that the sacred festival serves as a reminder for humanity to embrace the eternal values of love, compassion and forgiveness.

“Heartiest greetings to the people on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha. The sacred occasion serves as a reminder for humanity to embrace the eternal values of love, compassion and forgiveness. May this Eid usher in joy, peace and prosperity in everyone’s life. Eid Mubarak!” he said.