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LG Sinha Extends Eid-ul-Adha Greetings

ByRK NEWS

May 27, 2026

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday extended heartfelt greetings to the people on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha.

In a message shared on X, the Lieutenant Governor said that the sacred festival serves as a reminder for humanity to embrace the eternal values of love, compassion and forgiveness.

“Heartiest greetings to the people on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha. The sacred occasion serves as a reminder for humanity to embrace the eternal values of love, compassion and forgiveness. May this Eid usher in joy, peace and prosperity in everyone’s life. Eid Mubarak!” he said.

By RK NEWS

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