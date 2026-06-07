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LG salutes fallen Army Braveheart Lt Beereshwar Goswami

ByRK NEWS

Jun 7, 2026

Jammu, June 7: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on sunday paid tributes to Army officer Lieutenant Beereshwar Goswami, who laid down his life in the line of duty, and expressed solidarity with the bereaved family.

The Lieutenant Governor laid a wreath on the mortal remains of the officer and paid homage to the fallen soldier for his supreme sacrifice in service of the nation.

In a post on X, Sinha said the country would always remain indebted to the bravery and sacrifice of Lieutenant Goswami.

“Laid a wreath and paid homage to our Army Braveheart Lieutenant Beereshwar Goswami. The nation will forever remain indebted to his supreme sacrifice in the line of duty. We stand firmly with the family of the martyr in this difficult hour,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

Sinha also conveyed his condolences to the family of the slain officer and assured them of the administration’s support during this period of grief.

By RK NEWS

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