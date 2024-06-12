Kupwara police Recovered Stolen and Lost Mobile Phones returned to Rightful Owners

In a first of its kind initiative, District Police Kupwara launched a public friendly operation to recover lost and stolen mobile phones to be returned to their rightful owners.

All pending complaints of such nature were worked out and phones stolen / lost as long ago as 2022 were recovered from across the UT including from other parts of the country such as Haryana.

Today, 14 such recovered mobiles were then handed over to their owners by the Police at DPO.

The owners expressed their happiness at getting their phones back which they had purchased with their hard earned money.

Kupwara Police has urged all to consider police as their friends and approach with their issues which will be expeditiously resolved.