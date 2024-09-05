Kashmir University students request reinstatement of student union in meeting with LG Sinha

A delegation of students from Kashmir University met with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at his residence in Raj Bhavan on Wednesday to request the reinstatement of the Jammu and Kashmir Students Union and to discuss several key issues affecting students in the region. The group was led by Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) Coordinator Suhail Farooq.

The delegation, which included several student representatives, highlighted the long-standing absence of the Kashmir University Students Union. They argued that reinstating the union is important for improving student engagement, handling grievances, and encouraging communication between students and the university administration.

“A functional student union is essential for fostering student engagement, addressing grievances, and providing a democratic platform for dialogue between students and the university administration”, JKSA representatives said.

Suhail Farooq, representing the JKSA, also stated that reviving the student union would not only amplify students’ voices but also enhance both the academic and cultural atmosphere at Kashmir University. He further requested Lieutenant Governor Sinha to take immediate action to revive the union.

The delegation also requested that the recruitment process be expedited to prevent delays for students preparing for competitive exams.

Lieutenant Governor Sinha responded positively, assuring the delegation that their concerns would be carefully considered and addressed. He reiterated the administration’s commitment to student welfare and improving educational facilities in the region, as per an official statement. (ANI)