IUST hosts Prof Gothwal from CFTRO

Awantipora, May 27: The Department of Food Technology, Islamic University of Science and Technology hosted Professor Gothwal, Head of the Regional Campus at the Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI) in Lucknow.

Professor Gothwal toured the laboratories, observed current research projects, and interacted with students, scholars, and teaching staff. He praised the department’s work and dedication, noting their innovative spirit and the university’s commitment to academic excellence. Dr. Tariq Ahmad Ganie, Head of the Department of Food Technology, stated that the department is focused on collaborations with both industry and academia.