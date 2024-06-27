International Day against Drug Abuse: Optimally utilise world class sports infrastructure, coaching to produce winners: Sarmad Hafeez

Srinagar, June 26: The Jammu & Kashmir Sports Council (JKSC) on Wednesday observed International Day against drug abuse and illicit trafficking at Sher-e-Kashmir Indoor Sports Complex, Srinagar.

The event was attended by Secretary Youth Services and Sports, Sarmad Hafeez and Secretary JKSC, Nuzhat Gul besides other officers and officials of Sports Council.

Meanwhile, the dignitaries attended the Gymnastics Summer Coaching Camp closing ceremony held in the complex.

Nearly, 100 aspiring gymnasts participated in the open selection trials for the coaching camp, which began on May 24th and ended today at SKISC Srinagar with selection of the top 40 gymnasts. The young gymnasts learned gymnastics from the renowned Coaches Manisha and Arjuna Awarded Krupali Singh of JKSC.

During his interaction with the gymnasts, Sarmad Hafeez appreciated children’s enthusiasm in gymnastics and announced that more such camps in Fencing, Archery, Yoga, and Martial Arts will be held this summer. The key to develop players for the national and international levels is making best use of the Govt’s sports infrastructure, world class equipment and free access to professional coaching from experts, he maintained.

Meanwhile, the International Day Against Drug Abuse was also observed by JKSC at Polo Ground Rugby Turf Play Field Srinagar. Numerous football and rugby players attended the event and pledged to refrain from drug abuse.