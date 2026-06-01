IG Kashmir VK Birdi set to proceed on central deputation

Srinagar, June 01 : Inspector General of Police, Kashmir zone , VK Birdi is set to proceed on central deputation.

According to Ministry of Home Affairs, the competent authority has approved the appointment of Vidhi Kumar Birdi as Inspector General, Central Reserve Police Force.

“The undersigned is directed to refer to the subject mentioned above and to convey approval of the Competent Authority for appointment of Shri Vidhi Kumar Birdi, IPS (AGMUT:2003) as Inspector General (Level-14 in the pay matrix) in Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) against existing vacancy, as per usual terms and conditions of central deputation,” reads office memorandum of MHA, a copy of which is in possession of news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO).

As per the MHA’s office memorandum, Birdi may be relieved immediately to enable him to take up his new assignment at the Centre—(KNO)