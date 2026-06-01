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CM Omar Writes to Civil Aviation Minister, Seeks Timely Delivery of Haj Pilgrims’ Baggage

ByRK NEWS

Jun 1, 2026

Srinagar, June 01: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has written to Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu, seeking urgent intervention to ensure the timely and secure transportation of checked-in baggage belonging to Haj pilgrims returning to Jammu and Kashmir.

According to a post shared by the Chief Minister’s Office on X, Omar Abdullah urged the Union Minister to address concerns regarding the handling and transportation of baggage of returning pilgrims and ensure that their belongings reach them without delay or inconvenience.

By RK NEWS

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