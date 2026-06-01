‘I Stand Before You as a Member of Your Family’: LG Sinha Gives Emotional Push to Anti-Drug Campaign in J&K

Kulgam, June 01 : Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday gave an emotional and people-centric push to the ongoing Nasha Mukt Jammu Kashmir Abhiyaan, describing himself as “a member of your family” while assuring full support of the administration in the fight against drug addiction and narcotics abuse in Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing a public gathering at Laroo Bus Stand in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district, the Lieutenant Governor said the anti-drug campaign launched 51 days ago has evolved into a mass public movement across Jammu and Kashmir, with active participation from families, youth, educational institutions, religious leaders and civil society groups.

“I stand before you as a member of your family to support your struggle and your dream of a safe, secure and Nasha Mukt Jammu and Kashmir,” Sinha said while addressing the gathering.

The Lieutenant Governor said the campaign was no longer confined to government departments or law enforcement agencies, but had transformed into a collective social mission involving every section of society.

“With the support of the citizens of Jammu and Kashmir, a movement has taken shape that has united every street, every family and every heart with one common intention—to make our villages and cities free from drugs,” he said.

Referring to the beginning of the campaign, Sinha said what started as “a small spark of change” has now transformed into a larger social movement capable of changing the future of Jammu and Kashmir if people continue to remain united.

“Today I can confidently say that the spark of hope, courage and determination has been ignited across Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.The LG said Jammu and Kashmir has suffered for decades due to terrorism and violence, while drug addiction emerged as another serious threat affecting the younger generation.

“Jammu and Kashmir has endured unimaginable attacks of terrorism for many years. We also saw how drugs were slowly trapping our youth and weakening society,” he said.Sinha recalled that Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan in 2020, following which Jammu and Kashmir intensified anti-drug efforts from 2021 onwards to protect the youth from the combined threats of terrorism and narcotics.

“We tried to remove the shadows of terrorism and drugs that were dividing our youth. Today, the chains that trapped our youth in the darkness of addiction are being broken one by one,” he said.

The Lieutenant Governor said the Jammu and Kashmir Police, security agencies and civil administration jointly intensified anti-drug operations during the last 50 days under what he described as a “whole-of-government and whole-of-society approach.”

“With the support of the people, we have been able to identify and dismantle several drug networks. Strong action is being taken against those involved in the narcotics trade,” he said.

Sinha said he had observed a growing sense of confidence among the youth during the anti-drug campaign, asserting that many young people were now openly resisting narcotics abuse.“In the last 51 days, I have seen confidence in the eyes of our youth. Society is standing up against this menace,” he said.

The Lieutenant Governor appreciated the role of district administrations, schools, women’s groups, youth clubs, social organisations, religious leaders and political representatives in strengthening awareness against drugs at the grassroots level.“Many families, schools, social and religious leaders and public representatives are united against drugs. The committees formed by district administrations, especially women’s committees and youth clubs, are playing a major role in this movement,” he said.

Stressing the humanitarian aspect of the issue, Sinha said drug-addicted youth should not be treated as criminals but as victims who deserve dignity, compassion and rehabilitation.“The youth addicted to drugs have the right to live their lives with dignity. They should not be viewed as criminals. They are real victims and must be treated with respect, compassion and care,” he said.

The Lieutenant Governor said rehabilitation infrastructure across Jammu and Kashmir would be expanded and assured that modern de-addiction and rehabilitation centres would be established in every district at the earliest.

“The rehabilitation centres have to be expanded and the best facilities must be made available in every district as soon as possible,” he said.

Sinha said the administration had also framed a rehabilitation policy after consultations with experts from across the country to ensure proper treatment, emotional support and social reintegration for recovering addicts.

“In order to save the lives of those affected by addiction, both emotional and material support are necessary and every possible effort has to be made,” he said.Highlighting the achievements of the anti-drug campaign so far, the Lieutenant Governor said that during the last 50 days, 923 FIRs had been registered under anti-narcotics operations across Jammu and Kashmir, while more than 1,000 drug peddlers had been arrested.

He said authorities had also detained over 56 major drug peddlers under preventive measures, while administrative action had been initiated against several others involved in the narcotics trade.

According to the LG, more than 600 driving licences linked to narcotics offenders have been suspended under the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), while 124 passport revocation cases have also been processed.

“The police are continuously acting against drug peddlers. This is a difficult and ongoing process,” he said.

Sinha acknowledged that the drug menace could not be completely eradicated within a short period but said the 100-day campaign was launched to create awareness and strengthen public participation against addiction.“We know Jammu and Kashmir cannot become addiction-free in just 100 days. But this campaign was started to build awareness and strengthen the collective resolve of society so that people, police and administration work together against drugs,” he said.

The Lieutenant Governor asserted that the anti-drug campaign would continue with full force until narcotics networks are completely uprooted from Jammu and Kashmir.“As long as even one group involved in drugs exists in Jammu and Kashmir, this campaign will continue,” he added. —(KNO)