“Dry Weather Forecast Across J&K Till June 2”: MeT

Srinagar, June 01: The Meteorological Centre Srinagar has forecast a fresh spell of rain and thundershowers across Jammu and Kashmir from June 3, with widespread precipitation, gusty winds and the possibility of hailstorm expected in several areas.

According to the MeT department, weather conditions are likely to remain generally dry on June 1 and 2, although brief spells of rain or thundershowers at a few places during late afternoon hours cannot be ruled out.

On June 3, the weather is expected to remain generally cloudy, with rain, thundershowers and gusty winds reaching speeds of 40-50 kmph at many places across the Union Territory.

The department has predicted one or two spells of rain, thundershowers, hailstorm and gusty winds at most places on June 4 and 5. Weather is likely to remain generally cloudy with brief showers at a few places on June 6.

From June 7 to 9, Jammu and Kashmir is expected to witness generally hot and dry weather conditions.In its advisory, the MeT Centre warned of the possibility of thunder, lightning, hailstorm and gusty winds of 40-50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph, at scattered places between June 3 and 6.

The department advised people to remain indoors during thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds. It also urged the public to suspend boating and shikara rides during adverse weather conditions.