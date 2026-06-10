Gridlock, Dust, and a Deafening Silence

Endless jams, swirling dust, and the cost of official indifference

Every afternoon, as office hours end and schools close, the Kashmir Valley comes to a standstill. From Qamarwari to Pantha Chowk, from Anantnag to Sopore, the same picture repeats itself: endless queues of honking vehicles, frustrated commuters trapped for hours in what should have been a 20‑minute ride, and clouds of dust hanging low over roads that resemble construction sites more than lifelines. This is not an occasional inconvenience. It has become the new normal, and it is unacceptable. Traffic jams in the Valley are no longer the by‑product of development or seasonal rush. They are the symptoms of chronic neglect and the absence of serious planning. Roads are dug up and left half‑finished for months, if not years. Diversions appear overnight without signage, lane discipline is a distant dream, and basic enforcement of rules is sporadic at best. Public transport remains inadequate and unregulated, forcing thousands more private vehicles onto already choked roads. Alongside the gridlock comes another silent menace: dust. Unpaved verges, ongoing construction, winter-battered roads and poor quality macadamization have turned many stretches into open dust bowls. Residents along these corridors live with itchy eyes, persistent coughs, and aggravated respiratory problems. Children walk to schools through brown haze; shopkeepers wipe their counters every few minutes. Yet, there is little sign that those responsible for planning and executing road projects feel any urgency to address this public health threat. What makes the situation worse is the glaring absence of coordinated action. Multiple agencies work at cross‑purposes; no one seems accountable for finishing projects on time or restoring roads quickly after utility work. Comprehensive traffic management plans, staggered working hours, dedicated corridors for public transport, and dust‑control measures such as regular sprinkling and swift blacktopping are all well within reach, if only there were the will to implement them. The people of Kashmir cannot be expected to silently inhale dust and waste precious hours of their lives every day in snarled traffic while files move slowly through offices. The administration must treat this as a crisis, not a minor civic issue. Time‑bound road completion, strict enforcement, smarter urban planning, and real accountability are non‑negotiable. The Valley deserves roads that move people, not trap them; air that sustains life, not slowly erodes it. The longer this is ignored, the clearer it becomes that the real jam is not on the roads, but in the corridors of power.