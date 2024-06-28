Breaking

First Batch of Pilgrims for Amarnath Yatra 2024 reaches Baltal Base Camp

RK Online Desk
First batch of pilgrims for the Shri Amarnathji Yatra 2024 reached successfully at the Baltal base camp.

The administration, in collaboration with the police, extended a warm and heartfelt welcome to the devotees at the Baltal base camp.

The welcome ceremony was attended by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ganderbal, Shyambir; SSP Ganderbal, Sandeep Gupta; Camp Director Baltal, SDM Kangan, local communities, and other officers from Civil and police administration.

Special arrangements have been made to ensure the safety, security, and comfort of all pilgrims as they begin their sacred journey to the revered Amarnath Cave Shrine.

In line with the commitment to providing seamless support, comprehensive measures have been implemented to address the needs of the pilgrims, including medical facilities, sanitation, and round-the-clock security.

The authorities are dedicated to ensuring a smooth and spiritually fulfilling experience for all participants in this year’s Yatra.

On the occasion, the DC extended his best wishes to all the pilgrims undertaking this holy journey and assure them of full support throughout the Yatra.

The pilgrims appreciated the goodwill gesture of Civil and Police Administration for according them rousing reception and cooperation.

