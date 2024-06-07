Div Com Jammu, ADGP visit Yatri Niwas Bhagwati Nagar to review preparations for Shri Amarnathji Yatra 2024

JAMMU, JUNE 07: Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar and Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Jammu, Anand Jain today visited Yatri Niwas Bhagwati Nagar to review the preparations for the Shri Amarnathji Yatra (SANJY)-2024.

Commissioner JMC, DIG JSK, Deputy Commissioner Jammu, SSP Jammu, SSP Security, SSP Traffic, senior officials from CRPF, Tourism, Health, PWD, Jal Shakti and other concerned were also present.

Reviewing the preparations at a meeting, the Div Com was apprised about the status of ongoing works being executed by different departments. The works pertained to face-lifting of entry gate, resurfacing of roads, leveling of parking ground, Whitewash, renovation of washrooms, repair works of ACs, fans, installation of lights, flood lights, and other works inside the Yatri Niwas for providing best facilities to Yatris.

The Div Com directed the concerned executive agencies to complete all works by June 20. He asked the senior officers of concerned departments and ADM Jammu to monitor daily progress of the works.

The Div Com also reviewed the Health Facilities, Prefab Toilet arrangements, Ticket counters, RFID counter, Langar Shed, installation of dustbins, provision of mobile sims, ATM and super bazaar facilities.

The PWD functionaries were asked to maintain smooth road surface around and inside the Yatri Niwas. The Div Com further directed for installing adequate signages, display boards with information regarding Yatri Niwas, railway Station, Bus Stand, registration and RFID counters for the ease and convenience of Yatris.

The Commissioner JMC was asked to ensure clearing of bushes and cleaning of Yatri Niwas and its surroundings and ample manpower for sanitation.

The Div Com further asked the executive agencies to increase men and machinery for early completion of works.

Later, the Div Com and ADGP conducted spot inspection of the works and issued related directions.

Discussion was also held regarding the security arrangements. Directions were issued to ensure all the necessary preparation well within the given timeframe.