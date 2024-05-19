District Election Office Kupwara establish Pink, Blue, Red & Green Polling Stations

In a significant initiative aimed at promoting inclusivity, District Election Office Kupwara has established 24 special polling stations in six assembly segments of the district.

Kupwara district which is part of 1-Baramulla parliamentary constituency is going to polls on May 20, tomorrow.

District Election office Kupwara has established Pink, Blue & Red and Green Polling stations on identified locations across the district in all six assembly segments.

The special polling stations established include six Pink Polling stations which are all managed by women are 30-Kandi Payeen, 52-Trehgam F, 75 – Kupwara, 75-Sogam G, 94- Handwara A, 34- Chotipora.

Youth managed blue Polling stations are established at 25-Tangdar C, 44-Hiri Payeen, 76-Kupwara-A, 14- Dooniwari, 114- Machipora, 57-Langate-D.

PWD managed red polling stations are 39-Gundishat, 71-Gushi-A, 77- Kuowara-D, 16- Surigam-B, 90-Gorihakar and 39-Kargama.

Six green Polling stations established in six assembly constituencies of the district are 25-Tangdar-C, 44- Hiri Payeen, 76- Kupwara – A, 14-Doniwari, 114- Machipora, 57- Langate-D.

Extensive plantation drive aimed at fostering environmental sustainability and community involvement under SVEEP program have been done in green polling stations.

Green polling stations are testament to the commitment of district administration Kupwara not only to promote voter awareness and participation but also to address pressing environmental challenges.

District Election officer, Ayushi Sudan said that all these polling stations have improved amenities to serve the diverse voter groups in a better manner.

She said that the administration is hopeful that such initiatives will boost the voter turnout in the district on May 20.

Sudan added that with the extensive preparations and new initiatives in place, the district administration is optimistic about a highest voter turnout.