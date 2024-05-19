PM Modi’s retirement is necessary for youth to get employment: Rahul Gandhi

In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi said, “Whatever I want Narendra Modi to say, I can get it said. There is just one more word left to come out of their mouths: unemployment. Modi ji’s retirement is necessary for the youth to get employment.”

Earlier in March, Rahul Gandhi claimed that India’s unemployment rate is double compared to Pakistan’s and said the situation has been the outcome of the poor financial politics of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“The country is facing injustice on many fronts. There is economic and social injustice. Farmers are facing injustice. Our country is facing the worst unemployment rate in the last 40 years. India’s unemployment rate is double that of Pakistan. 23 per cent of youth were unemployed in India and 12 per cent in Pakistan. Our unemployment rate is higher than in Bhutan and Bangladesh as well,” he said.

According to a 2022 World Bank report, India’s youth unemployment rate stood at 23.22 per cent, surpassing that of its neighbouring countries Pakistan (11.3 per cent) and Bangladesh (12.9 per cent).

Rahul Gandhi on Friday challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi again over public debate and claimed that he is ready but the PM will disagree, adding that PM Modi is incapable of answering questions about his “links” with a few favoured businessmen and how he “misused” electoral bonds.

“He (PM Narendra Modi) gave 30-35 interviews to the same 5-10 journalists. 2-3 intellectuals and journalists wrote to me and made public announcements. They also wrote to Narendra Modi and said that there should be a debate in democracy, it is essential; that he should have debate with Rahul Gandhi…I am ready, Narendra Modi can have a debate with me wherever he wants. What do you think, will he come to have a debate with me? No, he can’t…Narendra Modi can’t have a debate,” Rahul Gandhi said addressing a rally in Delhi.

Referring to PM Modi’s recent claim that Congress gets money Adani-Ambani in tempos, Rahul said, “PM Modi talks about Congress getting tempo-loads of money from Adani-Ambani, but he doesn’t dare to get it probed.”

He further said that PM Modi did nothing for small businessmen but gave Rs 16 lakh crore to industrialists like Adani-Ambani.”Tell me whatever you want Narendra Modi to say, I will make him say that in his speeches. I told him, “Narendra Modi, you don’t mention the names of Adani-Ambani. You should mention their names.” 2-3 days later, Narendra Modi said “Adani-Ambani, Adani-Ambani,” he said.

Reacting to several opposition leaders joining BJP “fearing CBI-ED action”, Rahul said, “We don’t want ‘darpok’ leaders to stay with us, only want ‘Babbar Sher’.”

Rahul Gandhi further said that one woman from each of these families will be selected and Rs 1 lakh per annum will be deposited in the account of that woman by the INDIA bloc. (ANI)