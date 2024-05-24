Kashmir

DDA directs tea vendors to move to different locations

ARIF RASHID
2 Min Read

Budgam, May 23: The Doodhpathri Development Authorities (DDA) have instructed the tea vendors selling tea on both sides of the road in Doodhpathri to vacate the area and move to a different location. This decision was made due to the HT Line passing through the road, posing a potential threat to the safety of the tea sellers.
Nargis Surya, Chief Executive Officer for Doodhpathri Development Authorities, stated that they have provided an alternative space for the tea sellers to set up their stalls.
“The HT Line passing through the road side can endanger human life. To ensure the safety of the tea sellers, we have allocated another space for them to operate. This new location is also safe and offers ample space,” she said
Surya said that some tea sellers were disposing of waste near the fencing side of the road, causing environmental pollution in the popular tourist destination of Doodhpathri.
The tea sellers who have been operating on the roadside of Doodhpathri expressed their concerns. They stated that when Doodhpathri was declared a tourist destination, there were no markets available for tourists and visitors. They were allowed to set up their tea stalls at that time, which attracted tourists and visitors to Doodhpathri.
“We have numerous families in the Khansahib area who rely on this spot for their livelihood. If we are relocated, our source of income will be severely affected,” the tea sellers said.
They have requested the Deputy Commissioner of Budgam, Akshay Labroo, and the Director of Tourism to address their concerns so that their relocating would not result in a loss of income.

 

 

